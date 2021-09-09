Joan “Jo” Marie DiLorenzo, 89, passed away September 6, 2021, at Winkler Court, after a short battle of a sudden illness. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Joan was born March 24, 1932, moving to Arcadia with her family when she was 3 years old. She loved the quaintness of this small hometown and after moving away for many years, Joan returned with her husband, Nick, to live out their ‘golden years’. Joan was a gifted seamstress, who owned several businesses, where she sold everything from her colorful quilts to her stunning evening gowns. When Joan was not busy at her sewing and quilting machines, she could be found in one of her flower gardens, either planting and watering her collections of blooming plants or nestled on a bench reading a great novel. Joan loved being on the ocean, spending time with her family in the sunshine. She and her late husband, Nicholas, spent many weekends taking their family on overnight trips to beautiful islands like Cayo Costa State Park or on family vacations to dive for lobster in Marathon Key.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas “Nick” Joseph DiLorenzo, (2015); her parents, Rodman L. Pipkin (1984) and Nancy Rose Pipkin (1965); her three sisters, Reba Gomez, Lester Mae Johnson, and Sarah Margaret Fraley; and a grandson, Nicholas Angelo DiLorenzo. Surviving are Joan’s two daughters, Sherry (Dave) Evans of Fort Myers, Fla., and Karen DiLorenzo-Jones of Brunswick, Ga.; three sons, Timothy Stimson of Arcadia, Fla., Rodman (Laura) Stimson of Athens, Ga., and Michael DiLorenzo of Dover, Del.; as well as 10 grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will celebrate Joan’s life with a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Winkler Court Nursing Home, 3250 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916.
