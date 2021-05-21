Joan L. Tubbesing, 87, of Englewood, Fla., passed away May 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Joan, daughter of Frank and Francis Yust, was born December 19, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo. She moved to Englewood in 1973 from Bridgeton, Mo.
Joan was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She loved hosting holiday celebrations that brought everyone together. Everyone was always welcome. She was blessed with a special group of friends. With them, she delighted in breakfasts, card games, church, bingo, cruising or just sitting at the jetty.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Richard, and grandson R.G. Tubbesing III.
She is survived by her five children, Rick, David, Lynn, Kim, Ken, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one grand dog. She is also survived by five siblings, Larry, John, Harold, Judy and Frank.
Joan’s celebration of life will be held on May 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Children’s Hospital in Joan’s memory.
