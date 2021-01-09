Joanne F. (Prosser) DiTommaso
Joanne F. (Prosser) DiTommaso, 86, formerly of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Florida.
She was the beloved wife of John J. (Jay) DiTommaso. She was born in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph F. Prosser and Lillian (Robosky) Prosser. Joanne attended Turtle Creek High School, where she was a cheerleader and met and fell in love with Jay, who was a football player. They married on Jan. 26, 1952. They shared 68 wonderful years of marriage. After a few years as a homemaker, she worked for many years at Sears in Monroeville and eventually retired from there. They were snowbirds in Florida for the winter months. When at home they were members of St. Coleman’s Church and when in Florida were members of Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers football games, camping, fishing, flower gardening, her ladies card club, social activities, and she loved to dance.
She is survived by her husband, Jay; her children, Leda (Dave) Christian, Cyndee (Bill) Graham, John Joseph DiTommaso, and Vicki (Mike) Hollis; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lynne Padula. Interment will be held in Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.
Our parents will be honored together in a Celebration of Life, at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Robert P. Karish Funeral Home, Braddock Hills, Pennsylvania.
