Joel Miles Carter
Joel Miles Carter, M.D. of Amelia Island, Florida, died Jan.1, 2021, after a long illness. He was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, the youngest son of Carroll Douglass and Catherine Hardin Carter, both of whom predeceased him at an early age.
Joel attended Lincoln High School in Seattle until he was orphaned by the death of his parents to cancer. He joined the USAF where he obtained his GED and was trained as an Air Traffic Controller, a profession he continued with the FAA after his honorable discharge from the Air Force. He eventually attended and graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in 1970, the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1973, and the Duke University Medical Center in 1977 where he completed his residency in Radiation Oncology. With a wife and two small children, he rose from a janitor with a 10th grade education to Board Certified Radiation Oncologist in 12 years.
He was also predeceased by his older brother, Carroll D. Carter, Jr. of Quilcene, Washington, and by sisters Susan May of Burlington, Washington and Mary (Bebe) Fought of Woodside, California. He was also predeceased by our beloved cat, Kasey, who waits for us at The Rainbow Bridge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Becky; son, James Douglass Carter (Robin) of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughter, Catherine Carter Cromartie (Bill) of Melbourne, Florida; and grandchildren, Austin Douglass Carter of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Taylor Ann Cromartie and Chase Dewitt Cromartie of Melbourne, Florida. He is also survived by his nieces Cathy Fought Taylor, Susie Fought, Vicki Fought Pesso, and Julie Fought, and nephews David Fought and Bruce Fought, all of California; and nephews Scott May of Juneau, Alaska; Rodger May of Seattle, Washington; and Tom May of Egmont, B.C., Canada.
We would like to thank all those who cared for Joel at the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Baptist Hospital Jacksonville and Fernandina Beach, Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital or in the home. We especially thank Joanna Yates, Joel’s personal trainer for 11 years. Her efforts have been recognized by various members of Joel’s medical team.
The body was cremated and the ashes dispersed privately. There was no viewing, visitation, or funeral service. It was his wish that family, friends, former colleagues, and patients remember him individually as they see fit. Those wishing to make a contribution may do so by adopting a pet in remembrance of him and/or making a donation to the Nassau County Humane Society, P.O. Box 16090, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32035 or to Cat’s Angels, 709 S. 8th St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
According to him, “I saved some lives, I relieved some pain, and I brought some laughter, for which I am grateful.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.