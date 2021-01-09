John J. (Jay) DiTommaso
John J. (Jay) DiTommaso, 88, formerly of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, just four days after his beloved wife Joanne passed away in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Jay was the husband of the late Joanne (Prosser) DiTommaso. He was born in Turtle Creek in 1932 to the late John J. DiTommaso and Sarah (Pugliano) DiTommaso. Jay attended Turtle Creek High School, where he was a football player and Joanne was a cheerleader. That is where they met and fell in love. They married on Jan. 26, 1952. They shared 68 wonderful years of marriage. Jay proudly served in the U.S Navy. After several years of driving a truck, he then was employed as a welder by Westinghouse Electric, in East Pittsburgh until his retirement. They were snowbirds in Florida for the winter months. When at home they were members of St. Coleman’s Church and when in Florida were members of Sacred Heart Church. Jay was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, vegetable gardening, playing cards, and dancing with Mom.
He is survived by his children, Leda (Dave) Christian, Cyndee (Bill) Graham, John Joseph DiTommaso, and Vicki (Mike) Hollis; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Rose Marie Karish.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Angelo D. DiTommaso.
Interment will be held in Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Our parents will be honored together in a Celebration of Life, at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Robert P. Karish Funeral Home, Braddock Hills, Pennsylvania.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.