Known to all who knew him as “Jack”, John J. Lindsay, Jr. went to his eternal rest on May 5, 2021.
During his time in Charlotte County, Jack made many good friends, who will
surely miss him.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara, two brothers, an uncle, nieces, cousins, and
numerous friends and acquaintances.
May he rest eternally in peace!
