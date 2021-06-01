john lindsay

 Desoto Customer Service

Known to all who knew him as “Jack”, John J. Lindsay, Jr. went to his eternal rest on May 5, 2021.

During his time in Charlotte County, Jack made many good friends, who will

surely miss him.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara, two brothers, an uncle, nieces, cousins, and

numerous friends and acquaintances.

May he rest eternally in peace!

