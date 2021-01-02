John “Jack” Brandt
John “Jack” Brandt, 66, of Englewood, Florida, passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 28, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Oliver and Louise (Fontaine) Brandt. Jack was raised in Milton, Massachusetts, and relocated to Englewood in 1995. Jack was an employee of Walmart in Murdock for over 21 years as a bakery crew leader.
Jack's greatest passion was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the beautiful Florida sunshine and meeting up with his friends at Englewood Beach.
Jack is survived by his wife and best friend, Ellen (Libertini) Brandt; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Jane and Paul Broussard, Gail and Scot Wentworth and Jim and AmyLibertini. Jack was especially proud of his wonderful nephews, Greg, Nick, Chris and “the little guy” Rearden.
Big Jack will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. And especially for his beautiful smile, great big heart and his remarkable presence.
Due to current health concerns, a celebration of life will be held at Englewood Beach at a later date.
