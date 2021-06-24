Joseph A. Gilbert, 89, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Bayfront Health Hospital of Punta Gorda.
Born February 26, 1932, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph & Kathryn Senkevich Gilbert. Joseph, a retired employee with the American Bridge Company, was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Andrews South Golf Club, The Eagles, and WBU. Joseph loved to play golf, travel and watch the Steelers play football.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers Arthur & Francis Gilbert. Surviving is the love of life, his wife of nearly 64 years, Athena Gilbert; his brother and sister-in-law Alan and Karol Gilbert of Ambridge, Pa.; his nieces, Sandra Gilbert Veltri of West Mifflin, Pa., and Kathryn Gilbert Guthrie of Baden, Pa.; his nephews Michael Gilbert of South Carolina and Christopher Gilbert of Beaver, Pa.; a beloved godchild, Natalie Bartimac of Orlando, Fla, and many grand nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later this summer. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
