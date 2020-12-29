Joseph J. Gomez
On Dec. 14, 2020, Joseph went to be with his Lord. He was born to Robert J. and Gertrude Gomez on Nov. 11, 1928, in Bayonne, New Jersey. He was 92.
He worked for phone companies in New Jersey and New York and transferred to Florida in 1974 with United Telephone.
He served in the US Navy during World War II.
He was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, the IBM and SAM magic clubs, and local magic clubs. He enjoyed his woodworking and has pieces all over the world.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beverly; Robert (Susan) Gomez; Susan Gibson; Joseph Jr. (Dani) Gomez; James (Misty) Gomez; Jill Tieche; and Beth (Steven) Stanley. Step-daughters, Leslye (Fred) Thies, Deborah Greene, and Robin Carter. Nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at a later date.
