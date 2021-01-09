Joseph William Rezek
Joseph William Rezek, 83, of Lake Suzy, Florida, and former resident of Libertyville, Illinois, passed away surrounded by his family on Dec. 29, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. He passed peacefully in the arms of Ann, his loving wife and best friend of 60 years. Joe was a loving, trusted and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend whose positive attitude and spirit will be greatly missed.
Joe was raised in Astoria and Port Washington, New York. After earning his BS of civil engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), he earned his MS in environmental engineering from Harvard University. A Professional Engineer in 13 states, Joe established Rezek, Henry, Meisenheimer & Gende, Inc. in Libertyville. The company specializes in designing wastewater and water supply systems, and which recently celebrated 50 years of business. Joe, a PE and Board Certified Environmental Engineer during retirement consulted for Alliance of Lake Suzy Homeowners Association.
Joe served as director of several Chicago-area banks, past president and board member of the Libertyville Rotary and Charlotte Harbor Rotary Clubs, a member of the Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club, and a lifetime member of the Elks. Joe was a board member of Kingsway Country Club, where he and Ann were members for over 30 years, where he had two holes-in-one. When Kingsway was sold, they were welcomed at Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda.
Joe was a life-long athlete, who at the age of 17, as a pitcher, tried out for the Brooklyn Dodgers and pitched for RPI. After retirement, he was a 20-year captain for the Florida State Golf Association Rating Team. Joe was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Libertyville and San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Louise (Martin) Rezek; and is survived by his college sweetheart and wife, Ann (McKeefe); daughter, Susan Frund and husband Jonathan of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; son, Joseph Michael Rezek and wife Michele of Palmetto Bay, Florida; daughter, Laura Phillips and husband Michael of Pickerington, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Joseph, Megan, Evan and Rosa; brother, Geoffrey Rezek and wife Jacqueline; sister-in-law, Ellen McKeefe; and nephews, Christopher Rezek and Joseph Paul Rezek and their families.
Passionate about family, education, sports, music and community, Joe enthusiastically raised money for the Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club’s educational scholarships. As president of the Peace River Harvard Club, they annually honored Charlotte County’s Distinguished Teacher Award recipient. Joe dedicated much of his retirement to fundraising and golf, often combining the two, heading up charity golf outings.
Donations can be made to the Joseph Rezek Memorial Scholarship, c/o Port Charlotte Rotary Foundation, PO Box 494801, Port Charlotte FL 33949. Annual scholarships will be awarded to Charlotte County students going to college. A celebration of Joe’s life will be planned when all can safely attend.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
