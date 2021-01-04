Judy Joan Goff
Judy Joan Goff, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Dec. 31, 2020. She was born in Evanston, Illinois, to Ellsworth and Marge Baerwaldt. She moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, and graduated from Charlotte High School class of 1965. She lived in Dallas and Laredo Texas before returning to Charlotte county where she resided until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara Baerwaldt.
She is survived by her brother Herb Baerwaldt (Shelley) and three nephews, Pete, Aaron, and Dylan Baerwaldt. She is also survived by step-son Richard Gonzalez (Maria Gloria) and step-grandchildren Glenn Ruiz Jr (Lorena), Holly Weatherford (Jeff), Reynaldo Gonzalez, and Riley Gonzalez, all of whom live in Texas. Judy was very social and enjoyed spending time with and entertaining friends and family.
A celebration of her life and spreading of ashes will be held in her honor at the seawall behind South Beach restaurant on Boca Grande on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 5 pm. Parking is available in the State Park pay-to-park lot, immediately past South Beach. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League of Port Charlotte.
