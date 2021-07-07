Katherine Stephens

Kathy “Kat” 63 of North Fort Myers, passed away on June 12, 2021, in her home. Born on February 11, 1958, in Arcadia, Florida. Raised in Hardee County worked at the family restaurants Papa Joe’s and Pioneer Restaurant in Zolfo Springs. Moved to Punta Gorda in 1988, where she had a cleaning business and was a homemaker. She loved her flowers and antiques. Kathy lived there for over 20 years before moving to North Fort Myers.
She is survived by her son David (Rachel) Stephens; daughter Jennifer Stephens; three grandchildren; mother Romell Parks; brothers Gregory (Sharmen) Parks; Michael Parks; and Norman (Tina) Parks; sisters Lisa Parks and Stacey Wilkins; aunts AnnaBell Jewell, and Agnes Hines; several nieces and nephews, and lots of cousins.
She was preceded in death by Papa Joe Colson; Granny Myrtice Colson; Uncles Jack Colson and James Colson; Father Earl Parks.
Contributions can be made to: capt.dstephens@comcast.net or Dave Stephens P.O. Box 510746 Punta Gorda, FL 33951.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Robarts Family Funeral Home 529 W Main St Wauchula, FL 33873.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.