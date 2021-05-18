Kathleen Ann Fagan, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Port Charlotte.
Kathleen was born to John and Tessie Baker on May 24, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and moved to Port Charlotte in 1976. Kathleen was the co-owner of B&R Color and Supply Company in Port Charlotte for many years. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Fagan; her son, Brian (Tammy) Fagan of Bradenton, Fla.; her daughter, Amanda (Jason) Lamarca of North Port, Fla.; her brother, Robert Baker of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Giada, Grayson and Savannah.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo
Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33950. Inturnment will follow at the church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home and Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
