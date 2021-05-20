Larry Wayne Vorhees, age 74, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away May 10, 2021.
He was born November 27, 1946, in Muncie, Ind., to Christine and Leonard Vorhees. Larry attended Muncie Central High School before transferring to Muncie Southside High School, where he graduated in 1964. Shortly after high school, he served in the United States Coast Guard. Larry served for 4 years, including time on the USCGC Boutwell.
He was a member of the Elks; Punta Gorda (FL) Civic Association; Punta Gorda Newcomers’ Club; and Friends, Fun and Community (FFC).
Larry enjoyed fishing, boating, golf, and building things. He loved doing improvement projects. He was a MacGyver and could fix anything with materials on hand, and especially enjoyed working around the house with his wife Marcia --“living in paradise” as he said. He was always the life of the party and was loved by nearly everyone who met him, employees and friends alike.
Larry was a stickler for quality and living up to responsibilities. He held people accountable to their promises. Larry was a great coach, mentor, teacher, and leader to many. He was an incredibly hard worker, and over his life achieved many things professionally thanks to his drive, values, and commitment.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Vorhees; oldest daughter, Denise Gershbein; youngest daughter, Dawn (Mark) Kulaski; grandchildren, Cody Kulaski, Elijah Gershbein, and Cooper Kulaski; brother, Steve (Vicki) Vorhees; nephew, Chris; and niece Mandy.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network; https://www.pancan.org.
