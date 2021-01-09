Lee R. Eure
Lee R. Eure, 86, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Mr. Super Fantastic, Lee lived his life to the fullest. He was never without a joke, a tease or something flirtatious to say. Always smiling and loved to laugh. He made friends wherever he went whether out for a meal or traveling the world with his wife.
Lee was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia. After graduating high school, having lettered in every sport, he followed in the footsteps of his three older brothers and joined the Army. He served in Korea.
In the early 1960s, he made his way to Sarasota and began his career in banking and finance. In Sarasota, he met the love of his life, Eleanore “Ellie” Chormann. They married and shortly after, relocated to Charlotte County where they lived, raised their family and were active in the community until Ellie’s death in 2014. Lee served on the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners from 1980-1988 and was instrumental in bringing Major League Baseball to Charlotte County with the Texas Rangers spring training and full time minor league affiliate. He also played a significant role in bringing shopping and big city retail to the area, with the development of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. He enjoyed all things sports and would spend hours quoting stats with his son and sons in law.
Lee loved his family immensely and is survived by his daughters, Rosemary Eure (Rob Brown) and Stacey Dailey (Tad); son, Lee Eure, II; four grandchildren, Matlin “Chamie” Brown, Hunter Brown, Kenzie Dailey and London Dailey; his brother, David Eure; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lee will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Aravilla Senior Living for the wonderful care and kindness they extended to Lee while he was a resident.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPARCC or Tidewell Hospice.
