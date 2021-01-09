Sordi

Sordi 

Lonna Sordi

Born 1949, died 2020. She is survived by her husband, Paul of 45 years; and stepson, Tim and his family. Also survived by her mother, Thelma Schultz who is 96 years old; as well as by brothers, Larry (Nancy) Schultz and family, Al (Eva) Schultz and family. Predeceased by father, Lee Schultz; and stepdaughter, Tamara.

Graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes in “The Rouge” as well as Eastern Michigan University. Retired from Delta Airlines, at which time became a happy snowbird in Englewood, Florida. She also leaves behind many cherished friends and relatives, including her BFF Rita Haunert, without whom she could not have gotten through this final journey as well as she did with cancer.

Her only goal in life was to “leave them laughing,” so please keep on laughing. That’s the true meaning of life.


Load entries