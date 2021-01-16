Mabel Ratcliffe Trew Scott
Mabel Ratcliffe Trew Scott, a resident of Solaris Healthcare of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at the age of 100. She was born in 1920, in Virginia to Thomas Edward and Annie Stephens Ratcliffe. After graduating from Martinsville High School, in Martinsville, Virginia, Mabel spent many productive years working for Sears Roebuck Company.
Mabel married Norman W. Trew in 1957. Mabel and Norman were parents to their son, Thomas Trew. Her husband, Norman, passed away in 1973 in Virginia. After retirement, Mabel moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, and found paradise. She then reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Robert Strafford Scott and they married in 1979. Robert passed away in 2013 in Port Charlotte, Florida. Mabel’s life can be summarized by her faith in God, love for her family, volunteering in her community to help others, crafting, dancing and socializing with family and friends. She made friends wherever she went. Her family and friends are deeply saddened and forever grateful for the time spent with Mabel and for her enduring warmth, sense of humor and ability to make everyone feel special.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Trew (Anne Marie); sister, Blanche R. Waller (Richard-deceased); stepdaughters, Cynthia (Leonard, Sr.-deceased) and Janet Tenney (Darrell); stepsons, Robert Scott, Jr. (Debbie) and David Scott; and extended family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman W. Trew; her late husband, Robert Strafford Scott; her parents, Thomas Edward and Annie Stephens Ratcliffe; three sisters, Mary Etta Ratcliffe, Margaret Barrow (Clyde), Lucy Jones (Bruce); and brother, William C. Ratcliffe (Ora).
The family sends many thanks to the staff of Solaris Healthcare for the loving care they provided Mabel for the past four years.
