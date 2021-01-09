Margaret Belle Dueboay
Margaret Belle Dueboay, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, where she resided since moving from Colorado in 1986, passed away Jan. 1, 2021, after a long illness.
She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Edward Dueboay; along with two daughters Catherine (Brandon) Miller of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Maureen (Andrew) Bowman of Punta Gorda, Florida; and a son, Troy (Jennifer) Dueboay of Port Charlotte, Florida. She had many nieces and nephews in Brunswick, Georgia, Michigan and Kentucky. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren. She had five grandchildren, Chad Brown of Punta Gorda, Ellie and Rylee Dueboay of Port Charlotte, Ryan Durham and Sarah Miller of Grand Junction, Colorado.
She also had two great-grandchildren, Natalee and Weston Durham, also in Colorado. And her trusty hound, Radar.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and P.M. Dickenson; and her two brothers, James (Jim) and William (Billy) Dickenson.
No formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the ASPCA. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Margaret, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
