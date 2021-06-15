Marialyce Bowdy Daugard, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida, entered into the arms of Jesus on June 11, 2021. She was born November 26, 1935, in Syracuse, N.Y. Marialyce graduated from Assumption School in 1953. She worked at Timeshare and Royal Globe Insurance. Dick and Marialyce spent most of their life in Syracuse until continuing their joyful life in Port Charlotte. She was a past secretary for the PTA, she was the news reporter for the Girl Scouts, she was a member of the alter rosary society of St Rose the Lima, chaired Neighbors on Call for Maple Leaf Estates residents. Marialyce enjoyed their summer home on the beautiful St Lawrence River and treasured every moment with family and friends. She enjoyed boating, playing bridge, and helping others. She is predeceased by her parents Leo and Mildred (Korthas) Bowdy. She is survived, and memory cherished, by her husband Richard Daugard, children Michael (Elaine) Daugard of North Syracuse, Kathleen (Carl) Smith of North Port, Fla., and Casey (Shelly) Daugard of North Syracuse. She has five grandchildren Charrliene Drinkard, Rachel (Dustin) Driver, Nathan Daugard, Joshua Daugard and Michael McLaren.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday June 17, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte at 11 a.m.Burial service will be at a later date in the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Port Charlotte, FL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.