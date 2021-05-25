Marian Walker Bandler, 84, of Lake Suzy, Fla., passed away on May 23, 2021.
Marian was born on October 11, 1936, in Rumford, Maine, to Robert Wiley Walker and Thelma Pelton Walker. She was a graduate of Miami Senior High School.
Marian was the past president and also sat on the administrative board of the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, Fla. She also served as past president of the Jr. Woman’s Club and the Hospital Auxiliary.
Marian was an organizer of Murdock Savings Bank and served on the board of directors. As an entrepreneur, she became a successful interior designer opening a business called Home Showcase Interiors.
She is survived by her children, Matthew Steven Bandler III (Lori) and Amy Bandler Cain; grandchildren, Matthew, Jordan, Jacob, Laura (Kevin) and Kathryn; great grandchildren, Olivia Grace, Liam Mason, London Bernice and Cole Montana; sisters, Janet Long and Katherine Coker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Stephen Bandler, Jr; parents, Robert Wiley Walker and Thelma Pelton Walker; sister, Bernice Walker and two newborn babies.
A funeral service will take place for Marian on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church; 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: First United Methodist Church, Punta Gorda.
