Marie Jeanette Jaggard
Marie Jeanette Jaggard, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte. Jeanette was born June 3, 1930, in Haddonfield, New Jersey, to the late Arnold Carl Ross and Marie Irene(nee Smith) Ross.
She moved to Florida 30 years ago from Avalon, New Jersey. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte. She attended St. Agnes College in Baltimore, Maryland, and Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospitals near where she lived, and active in her children’s schools.
Survived by her loving family, her husband of 69 years, Robert B. Jaggard of Port Charlotte; two daughters, Kris Kaplan of North Port, Florida, and Kathryn McCrory of Elkridge, Maryland; three sons, Thomas Jaggard of Moorestown, New Jersey, Steven Jaggard of Queens Creek, Arizona, and Michael Jaggard of Port Charlotte, Florida; four grandchildren and one great -grandchild.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Jeanette’s life will be held Wednesday 11 a.m., Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Jeanette’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
