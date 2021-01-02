Marjorie Ann Pillsbury
Marjorie (Marge) Ann Pillsbury, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, from natural causes. Born in Bally, Pennsylvania, Marjorie graduated from Upper Perkiomen High School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, in 1953. Marjorie moved to Port Charlotte in 1977 with her family and late husband, Lewis A. Pillsbury.
Marjorie is survived by her five children, Neal, Mark, Larry, Keith and Lori; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A life-long seamstress, Marge completed sewing and alterations for many happy customers throughout her life. She enjoyed making clothing for special events including her sons’ weddings and her daughter’s prom. She also very much enjoyed flea markets and garage sales. Marge grew many types of fruit and took special pride in her pineapple plants.
Following Marge’s wishes, a formal memorial service will not be held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or cards, donations be made in her name to either: The Jordan Chandler Hunt – Breath of Life fund which benefits St Joseph’s Children’s Hospital of Tampa and Shriners Hospital of Tampa. To Give online at InfaithFound.org_gift for Fund name: Jordan Chandler Hunt – Breath of Life Fund. OR to donate to the Peace River Wildlife Center at prwildlife.org. Or mail checks for either payable to Infaith Foundation or PRWC to Thrivent Financial 1307 W. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, FL 33612.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.