Mark A. Harvey, 64, of Port Charlotte, Fla., tragically passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, due to injuries sustained from an accident while walking near his work in Punta Gorda.
Born in Red Hill, Pennsylvania in 1956, Mark graduated from Emmaus High School in Emmaus Pennsylvania in June 1974. Mark immediately served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army on August 1, 1974 where he served as an electrician and ultimately, a recruiter, giving many more young people the opportunity to serve their country. He retired as a Sergeant First Class (E-7) after 20 years and moved to Port Charlotte, where he continued his trade as an electrician. He held a Masters Electricians License at Clifton Electric, taught at Charlotte County Vocational Technical College and worked at Bayfront Health in Punta Gorda prior to his passing.
Mark and his wife enjoyed gardening, eating out, and rescuing and loving their countless lucky dogs over the years. He lived a peaceful family life as a well-grounded, honest man. Mark will be greatly missed by his family and all who were blessed to know him. He had a great big heart and remarkable presence and attitude.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Hoa Thi Harvey, her two children Brian and David, their son Robert Wilson of Port Charlotte, father, Gilbert N. Harvey, three brothers, Neal, Larry, and Keith Harvey, and sister Lori Pillsbury. Mark is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie Pillsbury, of Port Charlotte.
Visitation will begin Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., with a memorial service immediately following. Visitation and service will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. In lieu of flowers donation can be made in Mark’s honor to Hardee Animal Rescue Team, Inc, 328 N 4th Avenue, Wauchula, FL 33873.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kayspongerpc.com for the Harvey family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.