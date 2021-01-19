Martha Joyce O’Connor

Martha Joyce (Robichaud) O’Connor, July 12, 1947 – Jan. 16, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-6 p.m. with service at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.

For full obituary, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Load entries