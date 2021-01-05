Mary Odelle Langford Coker
Mary Odelle Langford Coker, age 90, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born on May 30, 1930, in Brownville, Florida, to the late Oliver Dell and Mary Magdalene Rimes Langford. She attended DeSoto High School where she met the love of her life, Carmon Paul Coker. They married at age 20 and lived in Alabama and Tennessee before returning home in 1988 to Southwest Florida.
Odie, as she was affectionately called, was a very loving, caring person. She displayed an uncanny number of talents such as sewing and needle work, decorating, flower arranging, and gardening. Odie was a great cook, and loved her family deeply. She was a warm welcoming person, loved to sing and laugh. Odie was an active Christian, she studied the bible, and was generous of herself and participated in charitable endeavors.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Carmon Paul Coker of Punta Gorda, Florida, son Richard (Rhonda) Coker of Alabaster, Alabama, daughter Robin K. Coker of Punta Gorda, Florida and seven grandchildren Rebecca, Lensey, Paul, Lucas, Melissa, Jake and Julie. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Carmon Coker Jr. and sisters Ann Barney, Kathryn Simmons, Maxine Harward, and Helen Ziegler.
A private graveside service was held at OakRidge Cemetery, Arcadia, Florida.
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
