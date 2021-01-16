Mang

Mary Theresa Mang (nee O’Dea), age 90 of Port Charlotte, Florida, and formerly of Griffith, Indiana, passed away Jan. 11, 2021.

She is survived by her loving children, John (Sharon), Janis (Bill) Nick, Gary, James (Allyson) and Greg (Lori). Loving grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five. Cherished sister of Mary (late John) Leathers and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John (Jack); father and mother, Joseph and Herbertine O’Dea; sister, Margaret Engle; and brothers, Joseph and Frank O’Dea. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Theresa was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.

