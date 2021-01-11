Matt Donald DeBoer
Matt Donald DeBoer of the “For Now Ranch” in North Port, Florida, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born in Huntington, New York on Feb. 18, 1953, the middle son of Donald and Joanne DeBoer. Matt spent his younger years on Long Island and moved to upstate New York, where he met the love of his life, Mary Jones DeBoer and they celebrated their 47th anniversary in December. They were blessed with one beautiful daughter, Tara Gretchen, who was “Popadop’s little girl.”
The couple moved to Florida in 1973 where Matt started working with Punta Gorda Isles in construction. He then moved to local government where he was Superintendent of the Road and Bridge Department, Director of Purchasing and finished his last 12 years of his career as County Commissioner for Charlotte County. During this time, he attended the University of South Florida and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree, Cum Laude.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served on the board of several local organizations, was a Big Brother for Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization, volunteered as a mentor in the local schools and is a member of the St. Maximilian Kolbe Church.
Matt enjoyed hiking, camping, reading, traveling, working on his property and as his family would say “moving the yard.” Two of his biggest enjoyments in life was being Poppy to his grandson, Wyatt and having a cuppa with his mom, Joanne.
Matt is survived by his wife, daughter Tara, son in law Daniel Prince, and grandson Wyatt of North Port, Florida. His mother, Joanne Becht DeBoer of Arcadia, Florida, his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Roy Vaillancourt of Farmingville, New York and sister-in-law, Sheree DeBoer of St. Petersburg, Florida. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Donald, his brother Jeffrey, and his nephew Zachariah DeBoer.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 1441 Spear St. Port Charlotte, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt’s memory to St Maximilian Kolbe Church/St Vincent De Paul.
