Michael Thomas Karch
Michael Thomas Karch, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida, at Bayfront Medical Center.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Karen Louise (nee Marincek), and their three children: Jon (Nicole); Meredith Meves (Patrick); Elizabeth Murphy (Don); and his brother Paul Karch. He will be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren: Ian & William Karch, Sean & Morgan Meves, and Miss Clover Murphy.
Michael was born on Dec. 1, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of The University of Pittsburgh where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He married the love of his life, Karen on July 25, 1970.
Michael and his family relocated to Port Charlotte, Florida in the fall of 1985 where he lived until his passing. He loved to golf and go antique shopping on the weekends with Karen, affectionately known as K.K. He was a devoted Steelers football fan, never missing a chance to watch the game with his family and friends. And he loved to barbecue on the weekends, sip a well-chilled Manhattan cocktail, and toast a friend or loved one with a shot of B-52.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother Anna Patricia Muldowney, and his father, John Charles Karch.
There will be a private memorial for family and friends at a later date due to travel restrictions.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.