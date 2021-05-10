Monica P. Check

Monica P. Check, 75, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, at her Charlotte County residence after a short bout with cancer.

Born on August 19, 1945, in Peth Amboy, N.J., to the late George and Monica (Luke) Gagnon, she had been a resident of Englewood for seventeen years coming from Metuchen, N.J.

Monica is pre-deceased by her husband of twenty-nine years, Peter, in 2015.

She is survived by three children: Patrick F. Allen, Peter C. (Carla) Allen, Paul D. (Janine) Allen and Marybeth (Todd) Norton; and seven grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions (either material or financial) may be made to St. David’s Episcopal Thrift Shop, 485 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, Fla., 34223, in memory of Monica Check.

Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com

