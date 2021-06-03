Nannette Armstrong Campbell of South Gulf Cove, Florida, formerly from Lake Orion, Michigan, died suddenly at home on May 31, 2021.
She was born Alden, Michigan, on September 30, 1932. She worked for 40 years for CMS Energy in Pontiac, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband, William Campbell, her nephew, Richard Sinclair and his wife, Lee Anne.
She will be buried in Lake Orion with no service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.