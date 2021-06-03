Nannette Armstrong Campbell

Nannette Armstrong Campbell of South Gulf Cove, Florida, formerly from Lake Orion, Michigan, died suddenly at home on May 31, 2021.

She was born Alden, Michigan, on September 30, 1932. She worked for 40 years for CMS Energy in Pontiac, Michigan.

She is survived by her husband, William Campbell, her nephew, Richard Sinclair and his wife, Lee Anne.

She will be buried in Lake Orion with no service.

