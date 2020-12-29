Neal Allen Towne
Neal Allen Towne, 89, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He was born April 22, 1931 in the town of Alabama, New York, to the late Ivan H. and Eva (Manes) Towne. Neal was a proud Veteran of the USAF and served in the Korean War. After his military service, he joined, and was active in the Rochester, New York Laborers’ Union until a relocation to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 1972. He then created a custom home building company from scratch, Neal A. Towne Construction (The Towne Builder) retiring in 1994. He was a member of the American Legion Post 110. Neal’s greatest achievement, he would always say, was his family, but that was closely followed by his great love of fishing. The fish stories grew as he aged, as did all his life stories, and he loved to share them with everyone he met. He and his wife Carolyn enjoyed every second of their annual trips to Las Vegas celebrating their anniversary and living their dream of the “big win”.
Neal is survived by his wife Carolyn (Anderson) Towne, daughters Juanita (Towne) and Jerry Dorsett of Clinton, Md and Teresa Towne of Mauldin, SC. He was a proud Papa to grandchildren Christopher Neal and Diana Michelle Dorsett of Virginia and counted many nieces and nephews as close family.
The youngest of nine, he was preceded in death by brothers Harold, Richard, Horace, Donald, and Kenneth and sisters Shirley (Pacino), Ida (Traikoff) and Susie (Schiavi). A private service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
