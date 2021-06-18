It is with the deepest sorrow, we announce that Nicholas “Nick” Sypolt, beloved son of Thyrrice “Tia” Fijalkowski and Timothy Ray Sypolt Sr., passed suddenly on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at home.
Those who knew Nicholas, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Nicholas was born in Kingwood, West Virginia and grew up in Terra Alta, West Virginia.
Although only 37 at the time of his death, Nick affected many people in his lifetime. At a very early age, Nicholas learned to build and fix things with the help of many good men who recognized and nurtured the raw talent that few men possess. Nick’s mentors marveled at his thirst for knowledge of engines, tools and collectibles. As well as his remarkable talent for building things so well it was hard to tell where any seams or edges were. So, it was no surprise that Nicholas owned and operated his own carpentry business, Reel Raw Construction. Nick, as his friends and family knew him, was the kindest most generous soul anyone ever met. He was a true friend to his friends – ready and willing at a moment’s notice, to endure any obstacle, pay any price for the sake of friendship. From an early age he loved to boat and fish with family and friends anywhere he could “drop a hook.” He was also an avid outdoorsman. In later years he came to appreciate the peacefulness and remoteness of places that brought him quiet times with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, and appreciated the raw beauty of nature. Nicholas cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them, without deceit and without asking anything in return.
When asked to share memories of Nicholas every one of his friends recalled the sheer pleasure of his company, how good he made them feel, how free they were to be themselves around him, and how much they will miss him. Most of all they reminisce about his ever-present smile and the warmth, depth and intelligence behind it. As one of his close friends said, “What you saw was always what you got with Nick, and what you saw – if you were lucky enough to be his friend – was a truly delightful, generous, easy-going, fun-loving human being.”
Nick had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others and such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without him.
Besides his parents, Nicholas leaves behind his brother; Timothy Ray Sypolt Jr. and many other loving family members and friends. We know Nicholas is now with his father, Tim Sypolt Sr., his loving grandparents and many other loved ones who preceded him in death. It is with great sorrow we profess that he is now loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
A private memorial service will be held at the family’s discretion.
In lieu of flowers, those who choose to do so can donate funds to the Animal Welfare Leaque of Charlotte County at www.awlshelter.org in memory of Nick Sypolt.
Please visit pongerkaysgrady.com to view the online tribute to Nick. Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home, Arcadia, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
