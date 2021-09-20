Nicholas V. Faello Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nicholas V. Faello, 75, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Arrangements are by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, FL. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Minn. man dies in DeSoto crash Perseid meteor shower of 2021, wishing upon a falling star Man fires gun outside Port Charlotte bar Arrest warrant obtained in five-year homicide investigation News briefs for Sept. 14, 2021 Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Calendar
