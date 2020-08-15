CHARLOTTE
Patricia A. Cassell
Patricia A. Cassell, 67, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Mark Richardson Hodges
Nov. 15, 1954-April 30, 2020
Mark Richardson Hodges, 65, formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away from natural causes on April 30, 2020, while residing at Harbor Chase of Venice, Fla., for long-term care for Parkinson’s disease.
Born in San Francisco, Calif., Mark was the youngest of three children of the late Genous S. Hodges Jr. and Mary Dell Willis. Mark lived in California, Texas and Virginia as his father, Genous (Sandy) Hodges Jr. was a Colonel in the U.S. Army. Mark enjoyed having fun in all his activities including bowling, bingo, playing cards, singing karaoke — especially those Elvis songs. He had a beautiful caring soul which came through to all the students and educators in the Punta Gorda school system, where he was employed for many years until his Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Mark was predeceased by his loving wife, Rita Ann (Smith) Hodges in 2017. Mark leaves behind two brothers and sisters-in-law, Col. Genous S. Hodges III and his wife Lee of Venice, Fla., and Geoffrey W. Hodges Sr. and his wife Wanda Byczkiewicz of Davenport, Fla., in addition to numerous nephews and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life was held by Mark’s relatives and friends on Zoom to commemorate Mark on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Christopher P. Maguire Jr.
Christopher P. Maguire Jr., 83, passed away quietly at home on Aug. 4, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Dennis Maguire of Bridgeport, Conn.; and daughters, Kathleen Anzalone and her husband Eddie of Pembroke, N.H., and Eileen Hansen and her husband Roy of Berlin, Mass. He also leaves behind his brother, Jimmy Maguire and his wife Sylvia of Carver, Mass.; as well as three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.
He was predeceased by his son, Christopher P. Maguire III of Plymouth, Mass.; and brother, Richard Maguire of Port Charlotte, Fla.
Son of the late Christopher Patrick Sr. and Helen (Foley) Maguire, Chris grew up on Corona Street in Dorchester, Mass., and graduated from Dorchester High in 1954. He served in the Navy Reserves at So Weymouth Naval Air Station 1954 to 1962 and married C. Virginia Maloney in 1958. They raised their four children in Brockton, Mass., and later moved to their favorite vacation spot, Plymouth, Mass. Chris was very proud of his lifelong career as a glazier, working on such notable buildings as the Prudential and John Hancock in Boston, Mass., and the MGM and Luxor Casinos in Las Vegas, Nev. After retiring, he lived in Port Charlotte, Fla., for many years and moved back to Massachusetts in 2016 to be closer to his family.
Chris was a friend of Bill W. for more than half his life. And although none of us are perfect, over the course of those many years, he became gracious and kind and remained so to the very end. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends, and was always willing to lend a hand. In his final years, it’s amazing how many people would say, “he’s so cute.” He will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A private graveside service will be planned for a later date.
Adelaide Mary McCullough
Adelaide Mary McCullough, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Aug. 14, 2020.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been chosen to handle arrangements.
Larry A. Niemiec
Larry A. Niemiec, passed away peacefully at his home in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Aug. 8, 2020, at the age of 72.
Larry was born on Feb. 28, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., to Frank and Josephine (Noeth) Niemiec.
He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1967 and worked for AT&T for 33 years as a union business representative for IBEW Local 165 and 21.
In 1986, he married his sweetheart, Diana Niemiec (Dewey).
Larry was a kind and wise man who lived life to the fullest. His favorite hobby was boating and sharing that with his friends and family. Larry was the 1997 and 1998 commodore of Chicago Corinthian Yacht Club. In 2000, he and his wife retired and moved to Key West, Fla., where they spent many years enjoying music and spending time with friends and family. In 2013, they relocated to their home in Port Charlotte, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; his mother, Josephine; and his daughter, Elke.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Steven and Sabrina (Avi); grandchildren, Tina (Kyle), Hydie (Jesus), and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Logan, Autumn, and Willow; siblings, Kathleen (Bill) Hendricks, and Pattie (Eddy—deceased) Devlin; and many relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.
A celebration of Larry’s life will occur at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TideWelll Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Jean Puillandre
Jean Puillandre, 82, of Heritage Lakes Park, Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Aug. 5, 2020. Jean was born on Feb. 17, 1938, to mother, Josephine Helias, and father, Jean Rene Puillandre, in Roudouallec, France.
Jean immigrated to the United States in 1957. Jean returned to France in 1961 to marry Denise Braban and then moved back to the states to join the U.S. Army. During his service, Jean was honored to serve many dignitaries such as Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, Gen. Colin Powell and Ambassador Shirley Temple Black. Jean retired from the Army after 22 years only to continue with the Army in a government civilian capacity until 1995. From there Jean had a variety of positions and served Christ Community United Methodist Church for over 20 years.
Preceded in death was his wife, Denise. His daughter, Annelise of Punta Gorda; brother, Roger Puillandre, and his wife, Jeanne of France; sister, Marielouise Pouliquen, and her husband, Louis from France, survive Jean. Jean was the proud godfather of Yann Pouliquen of France, and Tica Cline of Okeechobee, Fla. Jean also had many nieces and nephews as well as friends that he loved and adored.
A military service will be held in his honor at 10 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled American Veterans in Jean’s name is appreciated: www.dav.org or phone 1-859-442-1340.
Jean was a caring, loving amazing man who had a zest for life. He will be greatly missed.
Maria (Gionfriddo) Trovato
Maria (Gionfriddo) Trovato, 82, of Punta Gorda, Fla. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on July 31, 2020. Maria was born on May 29, 1938, in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, Italy, and is survived by Antonino, 84, husband of 65 years. Maria loved to spend time with her family. She was an amazing woman who rose herself to any challenge and accomplished everything she set out to do, setting a great example for her children. Her hobbies include: gardening, canning, needlepoint, quilting and painting. Maria was also an accomplished tailor and wedding cake artist. She also took part for several years running a bakery/pastry shop with her husband.
Maria is also survived by the following children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren:
Daughter: Teresa C. (Trovato) and husband, Michael Matthews; grandchildren, Anthony DeGeorge, Jonathon and Terra-Marie Matthews.
Daughter: Silvana (Trovato) and husband, Edward Harless; granddaughter, Christina (Rizza) and husband Daniel Feola; and great-grandson, Daxton Feola.
Daughter: Gloriana (Trovato) and husband, Carmelo Augello; grandson, Michael and wife Cheryl Augello; grandchildren, Shawna and Brianna Augello.
Son: Antonino Trovato Jr. and wife, Katina; grandchildren: Antonio and Lance Trovato; Ann-Gelina (Trovato) and husband, Tim Waterhouse; great-granddaughter, Sophia Waterhouse; Gabriel and Giovanni Trovato.
Son: Guiseppe (Joe) G. Trovato.
Son: Vincenzo (Jimmy) and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Christian and Alyssa Trovato.
Son: Angelo Mark Trovato and wife, Sandi; grandchildren, Nathan, Richard and Alexis Trovato.
Maria was preceded in death by three children, Eleanora, Lucia and Richy.
LAKE SUZY
Alexander Joseph Grillo
Dec. 25, 1932-July 15, 2020
Alexander Joseph Grillo, 87, of Lake Suzy, Fla., passed away on July 15, 2020. Born in Norwich, Conn., on Dec. 25, 1932, he was the son of the late Jack and Josephine (Scialabba) Grillo.
Al grew up in Norwich, Conn. He served his country in the United States Army before being honorably discharged. He was an avid golfer, a member of the Nashua Country Club and a connoisseur of red wine. Family was very important to Al; he was very dedicated to his wife, Joanne, cared for her when she fell ill and until her passing in 2017. He worked at Sanders Associates for 30 years and retired from H.R. Textron as Financial Vice President. He and Joanne enjoyed their retirement in Florida for over 20 years and for many years were active members of Kingsway Country Club.
He is survived by his son, Paul Grillo and his wife Lucy; daughters, Ruth Boland and her husband Tom, Jean Beck and her husband Rich; grandchildren, Michael Grillo, Sarah Grillo, Jessica Barnes, JT Boland, Kelly Boland, Samantha Beck, and Jordan Beck; great-grandchild Callahan Barnes. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Joanne Grillo; brother, Joseph Grillo; and sister, Nancy Rizzuto.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 62 Manchester St., Nashua, N.H. with burial immediately following at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 102 Derry St., Hudson, N.H.
NORTH PORT
Dorothy Jean Teague
On Aug. 1, 2020, God called our mother, Dorothy Jean Teague, to heaven. Born in Hackensack, N.J. on Oct. 4, 1930, and through all these years, she became the constant in our lives, always caring, always supporting and always loving. She became a registered nurse and practiced many years in the medical profession. Our mother loved cats and we can only imagine she is happy to be with Simba now in heaven. She defined herself never letting others do this for her, strong in her convictions including her devotion to God being a member of Saint Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church of North Port.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Teague; and survived by her four children, William Fritz of Pennsylvania, Daniel Fritz of Florida, Marilyn Gartling of Colorado, and Judith Knollhoff of Florida. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. We will always remember her smile, something we could always bring out in her with little effort. May she share that beautiful smile now with God and all in heaven.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.