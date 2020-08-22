CHARLOTTE
Mildred Mary Assink
Mildred Mary Assink, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Mildred, better known as Millie, was born in Elizabeth, N.J., to Helen and Theodore Borek.
Millie was most proud of her six children, 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was known to them with various loving names such Gigi, Great Grandma, Grandma Silky, and Meemaw.
Millie was successfully involved with AA for almost 30 years. Her success was the pride of her large family.
Services in celebration of Millie’s life will be held at later dates in both Florida and New Jersey. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either AA or the American Cancer Society.
Until we meet again, Millie will always be in our hearts.
John H. Burch
John H. Burch, 71, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Fla.
John was born on a farm in Milford, N.Y., on Nov. 9, 1948, to the late John and Irma Burch. He graduated from Milford High School, and joined the United States Air Force. John was very proud serving his country during the Vietnam War as a Load Master on the C-141 Star Lifter. After moving to Centralia, Ill., he worked on the Illinois Central-Canadian National Railroad for over 35 years as leadman of the Paint Shop and foreman over the Car Department. The day after his retirement, he moved to Punta Gorda on July 1, 2010. He enjoyed time spent with family taking in the joy of traveling, boating, walking along the beaches and waterways, singing and playing his many instruments, dancing with his wife and grandchildren, and taking his dog on walks. He truly loved life, had special friends, and his family was the dearest in his heart.
John is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Foltz); former wife, Monica and her husband Bob Collins of St. Charles, Mo.; son, Jeremy of Jamesville N.Y., grandsons, Zack, Alex, Jake, and granddaughter, Jade Cox, and great-grandson, Zane; daughter, Amanda Meininger, husband, Will, and grandson, Maximus of Manchester, Mo.; and son, Matthew of St. Peter’s, Mo., step-children, Cassandra (Mumby) Peterson, husband, Shawn, grandchildren, Aidan, Allie, and Simon of Littleton, Col., Barbara (Mumby) Smith, husband Kevin, grandchildren Tucker and Tate of Apopka, Fla., and Natalie (Mumby) Petersen, husband Berndt, grandchildren, Brightlyn and Ariana of Alpharetta, Ga. John’s siblings consisted of sisters, Laura Jennings (deceased,) Lura McHale, Chris Ehlinger, Kathy Doyle, Aleta Payne, Colleen Johnson, and Melody Woody, and a brother, Dwight Burch.
John valued his ministry caregivers of First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda and Eucharist Ministry of the Catholic Church.
Committal services and interment will be held Friday, 1 p.m., Aug. 28, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 83125 with military honors by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
Patricia L. Comeau
Patricia L. Comeau, 87, of Port Charlotte, Fla., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Niagara, Wis., to the late Edwin and Edith Sundquist.
She dedicated her life to Christian service, sharing her love of the Lord with her beautiful soprano voice and being a prayer warrior. Her main hobbies were baking, baking, and baking and her beloved dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim; two sons: Peter and Jimmy; a grandson: Ryan; her parents; three brothers, Glen, Curtis, Jimmy; and two sisters, Gloria and Shirley.
She leaves behind her four children: three daughters: Debbie (Mike), Jill (Ira), Janie (Donnie); one son: Tim (Robert); two daughter-in-law’s: Marie and Marcia; grandchildren: Micah (Jessica), Becky, Jon (Keila), Jason (Terri), Austin (Rachel), Aron, Teal (Brian), and Fawn; granddaughter-in-law: Diana; great-grandchildren: Tim, Andrew, Ellie, Eli, Evie, Jax, Charlie, Parker, Campbell Jane, Isabella, and Ryan; one brother: Milton Sundquist and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will not be any services at this time. A family reunion in her honor will be held July 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child Shoebox, www.samaritanspurse.org, in memory of Patricia Comeau.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Robert John Kneebone
Robert John Kneebone, was born into the family of Robert Kneebone (deceased) and Alfreda Kozlowski (deceased) on June 5, 1936, in the city of Detroit, Mich.
Alongside his brother and sister, Raymond and Barbara, Robert lived in Michigan, where he attended Saint Ladislaus High School, in Hamtramck; he then went on to graduate from Saint Ladislaus in 1954. Since graduating high school, Robert went on to achieve many things in his long life, some of these include: the attainment of a pilot’s license, the courtship with his wife, Margaret Joyce Kneebone, and the founding of his own business, R. K. Parts Company, which started out of their Mt. Clemens home.
Continuing through Robert’s extremely full life, Robert became active in several community-based gatherings that displayed the hobbies and interests he held dearly. The automotive community became one such scene Robert participated in with his membership to the Detroit Drag-Ons Car Club and Punta Gorda Peace River Car Club, his love for cars was apparent. Aside from cars, Robert’s passions were also visible in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located in Punta Gorda.
Passing on Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 84, Robert John Kneebone is remembered by everyone who knew him as a friendly, but stubborn, collector of WWII and sports memorabilia. Robert’s open and prankster personality allowed him to be the storyteller – Robert was also the funny, classic movie buff, who loved to travel. Robert’s lifelong passion for cars was shown through his commitment to the restoration of classic automobiles, however, the road was not the limit, as Robert was also an avid boater. One thing that could certainly be said about Robert’s life, is that he did it his way.
A family-oriented man, Robert, with his wife, Margaret, went on to have three children, Robert Kneebone Jr. (deceased), James Kneebone, and Lynn Kneebone. Survived by a plethora of grand and great-grandchildren, those who continue Robert’s legacy are Robert Kneebone III, Derek Kneebone, Adrienne Eason, Elizabeth Kneebone, Grace Kneebone, Alec Kneebone, and Ryan Kneebone. Robert is also survived by his companion, Virginia Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1232 Market Circle, #2B, Port Charlotte, FL 33953; 941-629-2833.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to extend your condolences to the family, share a memory or leave a message.
Lynn Crilly Lee
Lynn (Marilyn) Crilly Lee, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
She was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Frances (nee Flaherty) and Patrick John Crilly.
In 1950 Lynn moved to Peoria, Ill., where she attended the Academy of Our Lady high school. She received her B.S. from Bradley University and her MSW from the University of Denver after which she worked for the State of Illinois Deptartment of Children and Family Services.
In 1964, she married Jerry Allan Lee and together they had four children and 11 grandchildren. Their children were raised in Columbus, Neb., and Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
After her husband’s retirement, they moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., where they both enjoyed many hours of fishing, boating and reading.
Beloved by all who knew her, Lynn had many interests and hobbies and the greatest of these was her family.
An avid reader, with an almost-met bucket list goal of reading 1,000 books in retirement, she also loved to write both poetry and prose and was a published poet. As an amateur genealogist, she explored her own ancestry, along with that of her husband and each of her four in-law children.
Surviving are her three daughters, Christine (Brian) Scott, Kathleen (Carl) Johnson, Jennifer (Michael) Klein; and one son, Matthew (Mimi) Lee. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nicholas and Jake Scott, Ken, Caitlyn and Craig Johnson, Julia and Alexander Klein, Daniel and Andrew Lee; and step-grandchildren, Anna Kate and Mason Ruebsamen; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; and a number of very dear old friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one sister, Pat Smith.
Camilla E. Martin
Camilla (Connie) E. Martin (Bochek), age 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Silver Spring, Md., died Aug. 16, 2020.
She was the youngest child of James E. Bochek & Anna Koubek Bochek of Vienna, S.D., and was born in Naples, S.D.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon F. Dickson-Kadel of Sarasota, Fla.; three grandsons, William H. Dickson Il (Patty) of Moore, S.C., Andrew D. Dickson of London, England & Alexander M. Dickson (Melissa) of Dover, N.H.; as well as six great-grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Chester L. Martin; two older brothers, Otto Bochek and Arthur Bochek, both of Vienna, S.D.; and her daughter, Dr. Frances Kaye Martin of Punta Gorda, Fla.
She graduated from Vienna High School in 1940. She attended college at Madison College in Madison, Tenn., Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and Montgomery College in Takoma Park, Md.
She retired in 1984 after 33 years of working at Story County Hospital in Nevada, Iowa as a medical librarian and at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, Md., retiring as an administrative assistant to the Director of the Laboratories.
She moved to Port Charlotte shortly after retiring, and enjoyed gardening and crafting, as well as being an active member of the Port Charlotte Seventh-day Adventist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Special thanks to Brookdale Deer Creek and Tidewell Hospice for the loving care they gave my Mom, helping her to go through her journey in peace and comfort.
In her memory donations may be made to Port Charlotte Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2036 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
Gerald Joseph Mayberry
Gerald Joseph Mayberry, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Aug. 10, 2020.
His strong Christian faith and love of family was an example for all who knew him. Gerald was born March 13, 1935, in Granite City, Ill., to the late Andrew and Ruby Mayberry. He was a long-time resident of Granite City, Ill., and a member and Deacon at Second Baptist Church. He was a Paul Harris Fellow in the Granite City Rotary Club and a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He spent many years as a machinist at Dow Chemical, A.O. Smith and Granite City Steel. He served in the U.S. Army in Kitzigen, Germany, and was a medic with the Air National Guard. Later in life, after retirement, Gerald also lived in Punta Gorda, Fla. Gerald was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Mayberry; and brother, Donald Mayberry.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Tosh-Sharp Mayberry; daughter, Rene (David) Jones of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., step-sons, Lloyd (Lori) Sharp of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Richard (Patty) Sharp of Granite City, Ill., and Jason (Jennifer) Sharp of Edwardsville, Ill.; 13 Grandchildren; and nine Great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will take place at a later date at Sunset Hills in Edwardsville, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Baptist Children’s Home, Adoration Home Healthcare and Hospice, The Glade Church in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Second Baptist Church in Granite City, Ill. or First Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
Walter Joseph Murphy
Walter Joseph Murphy, 72, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on Nov. 24, 1947, to Joseph and Doris Murphy, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for four years coming from Jensen Beach, Fla.
Walter had served in the U.S. Army having completed two tours in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star Medal.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jeanine Murphy-Hernandez of Largo, Fla., and Michelle Claussen of New York; his mother, Doris Aries of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and a grandson, Ethan Hernandez.
Walter will be buried in the White City Cemetery in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Charles Joseph Murray
Charles Joseph Murray, III, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
ENGLEWOOD
Mary Graham Buelow
Mary Graham Buelow, age 86, of Venice, Fla., passed away August 10, 2020. Mary is survived by her three children, Lila Griffin, Lucy Gaudioso, and John Gore, seven grandchildren and eight great-grands. The daughter of the late Opal and Abner Graham, she was born February 5, 1934, in Sebring, Fla.
Mary’s life’s accomplishments range from marching in the Macy’s Day Parade with her husband, attending the University of Florida, to her vast real estate and financial careers. She opened the first Edward Jones office in North Port and owned a tax prep business in Englewood until she was 84. Her coined saying for her clients was “Get your ducks in a row.”
Mary had a passion for helping people and was a proud Florida native, and came from a long line of impresarios. Her father worked for the Army Corps of Engineers while he and her mother were the 1st generation of house flippers in Fla. Few people have made such a brilliant impact on this world and this Goodwilling Gator Gramma will certainly be missed by all who loved her. May she enjoy her “Great Reward” in heaven.
Celebration of life services will be Sunday August 30, 2020, at La Stanza. Please join us 1-4 p.m., 285 W. Dearborn St. Englewood, FL 34223.
NORTH PORT
Robert Angelo DiDio
Robert Angelo DiDio, was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Working in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob achieved a prosperous career in automotive sales, of which he spent 45 years in. Among other things, Bob was in the Naval Reserves and possessed a passion for golfing. This passion became shared on Nov. 7, 1959, with his marriage to Glenice M. DiDio.
On Aug. 6, 2020, Robert passed while living in North Port, Fla. Robert is survived by his children, Constance J. (and her husband, William Guist) and Robert J. His legacy also continues on in his two grandchildren, Morgan Guist and Nicole Guist.
For those wishing a farewell to Robert, funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at San Pedro’s Catholic Church in North Port.
To share condolences and memories please email the family at: cjguist@yahoo.com.
Arrangements has been entrusted to Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Matilda “Mattie” Francis Lang
Matilda “Mattie” Francis Lang, 90, of North Port, Fla., passed away May 28, 2020. Mattie was born in Astoria, N.Y., on Dec. 25, 1929, to her parents, Andrew and Francis Lang.
Mattie came from Jackson Heights, N.Y., where she worked as a teacher for the state and retired in 1989. Mattie was an active parishioner at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port for over 15 years. Mattie was a supporter of the Friends of the North Port Library, member of the Kiwanis Club of North Port, Past Treasurer of the Democratic Club of North Port, and Ombudsman for patient care in nursing homes.
Mattie was predeceased by her husband, Jacob Goldstein; and her sister-in-law, Bea Daroff.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020, at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive #1510, Venice, FL.
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory in North Port are handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
