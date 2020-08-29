CHARLOTTE
Alan Theophilus Bonaparte
Alan Theophilus Bonaparte was called to Heaven on July 28, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on July 30, 1952, the eighth child of the late Miriam Sands Bonaparte and Louis Napoleon Bonaparte, Sr.
Alan attended the Town of Stratford Education System and graduated from Bunnell High School, Class of 1971. He further extended his education by attending the Housatonic Community College, the Computer Processing Institute Bridgeport, and First Investor Corporation in Scarsdale, New York. He held various jobs working for such companies as: Warner Brother of Stratford, Stop & Shop Supermarket Norwalk, Connecticut. He retired and relocated to California with his wife, Jacklyn. He relocated to Florida after the passing of his wife.
In Heaven, Alan joined his late wife, Jacklyn Bonaparte; two sisters, Emma Taylor, Brenda Bonaparte; three brothers, Louis N. (Jr.), Elliott R. and Terrence S. (Sr.) Bonaparte.
Surviving sisters and brothers, Joan Wilson (Wayne, Sr.) Calif., Luella Bonaparte Fla., Anita Pecirep (Predrag) Conn., Kevin Bonaparte (Nancy) Conn., and Daniel Bonaparte Sr. (Janet) Texas; sister-in-law, Marion Bonaparte; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Leona Irene Dearden
Leona Irene Dearden (Bonneau), long-time resident and friend to all of the Port Charlotte, Florida area, crossed over through the gates of Heaven, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Born April 5, 1942, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, “Lee” was a tiny, spirited woman who never passed up the opportunity to help others. She took business classes early on and her career was primarily working for the Clerk of Courts for the Bristol County Superior Court system. She also volunteered for the American Cancer Society in her younger years.
Lee loved her family and friends, she enjoyed getting together for good food, fun and laughter. She is missed by all as she had such a sweet and feisty personality. If all dogs go to heaven, that is where Lee would want to be. Her love of pets was truly inspirational.
Lee is survived by her son, Troy W. Demoranville; her daughter, Kristen A. Hansen; Kristen’s partner, Jeff Leary; her brother “Les” Bonneau and his wife Donna Jo Taylor. She also has five grandchildren and their partners, Erik and his wife Sejal, Lindsey, Briannah and her partner Richard, Madison and her husband Nathaniel and Ethan. She also has five great-grandchildren, Ella, Lucy, Raegan, Addy and Jameson (who is expected any day now). Special mention to Lee’s best friend, Tom O’Brien, who has been in our lives for over eight years and is part of our family.
A private memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020. The location is 18693 Countryman Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Should you choose, memorial gifts may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (888-682-7426) in Honor of her late daughter-in-law, our sister and friend, Catherine DeMoranville.
Lorna Dole Hurley
Lorna Dole Hurley, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, at home after a long illness.
She was born July 26, 1941, in White Plains, New York. She was the daughter of the late Bruce Branson of Washington, D.C., and the late Ruth Dole Wendt of Lutherville, Maryland. Lorna graduated from Friends School of Baltimore and attended Hood College. She married her high school sweetheart in 1959. Upon retirement they moved to Port Charlotte from Baltimore, Maryland. Lorna was a member of various patriotic organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolutions, Daughters of American Colonists and the Colonial Dames XVII Century. In Maryland she was active in the Cedarcroft Garden Club, where she served as President and the Thornleigh Bridge Club. She loved British sitcoms and had a flair for decorating.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Miles Hurley of Port Charlotte; siblings, Bruce “Ted” Branson of Washington, D.C., and Caroline Caton of Ashville, North Carolina, as well as five children, Kathleen Hurley of Rockville, Maryland, Jeanne Hurley DeMos of Sparks, Maryland, Lynne H. Norris of Jacksonville, Maryland, James Nelson Hurley of Baltimore, Maryland, and Eve H. Wabst of Hagerstown, Maryland; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services and interment will be held at a later date in Timonium, Maryland. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Parkinson Foundation www.parkinson.org.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Nelda E. Mixell
Nelda E. Mixell, 63, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and formerly of Muncie, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Port Charlotte. Her daughter, Malia, was fortunate to spend the morning with her mother on the day of her passing as visitation to the nursing home had been suspended due to COVID-19. Nelda had suffered with a long-term battle with stage-four cancer including blindness resulting in her entering the nursing home in July of 2019.
She was born May 17, 1957, in Muncie, to Albert E. Mixell and Nora Elizabeth (Judd) Mixell. She attended Muncie schools and graduated from Muncie Northside High School in 1975. She worked at Ball State University Bookstore for a number of years prior to moving to Houston, Texas, and then onto Port Charlotte.
Nelda worked as a server in Houston and Punta Gorda. She worked for a number of years at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, Florida, with her last position at the Village Fish Market where she proudly worked her last few years.
Nelda is survived by her only daughter, Malia Mixell-White, of Punta Gorda; and two grandsons, Easton and Walker. She is survived by her only sister, Sarah E. Parker, of Muncie; her local nephew and caregiver, Chris B. Parker, of Punta Gorda; nephew Kent A. Parker (Mary), of Muncie; and her niece, Roxanne Wilkinson (Louis), of Remington, Indiana. She is also survived by 10 great-nieces and nephews; six great-great nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
Nelda is also survived by her close and dear friend, Cathy (Joe) Dunkin Puterbaugh who she relocated to Port Charlotte to be near.
There were no services or calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Beef O’Bradys-Punta Gorda. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nelda’s life.
Barbara Allan Rustige
In Loving Memory of Barbara Allan Rustige.
Barbara A. Rustige passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Aug. 20, 2020.
In 1963, Barbara A. Bristol married James H. Rustige and in 1971 they moved from Crestwood, Missouri, to Port Charlotte, Florida, where they raised their three daughters, Cindy Marie, Robbin Ann and Penny Sue.
Barbara, a talented artist and entrepreneur, opened an art and craft store in Boca Grande, Florida. Later she started a new business in Port Charlotte, The Real Estate Review, which lasted 18 years.
The magazine featured property for sale in Charlotte County, Florida, and surrounding counties, which included aerials she photographed while her husband, Jim, flew the company plane.
The last four years of her life she bravely fought a serious health problem. During the fight she remained a pillar of strength, with poise and grace she encouraged others. Her strong faith allowed her glowing smile, always there, touching so many.
She leaves behind her husband, James H. Rustige; daughters, Cindy Lucas, Robbin Houser and Penny Pufahl; grandchildren, Sarah Chalfant, Allison McCall, Matthew Houser, Shane Voss, Shelby Pagels, Colton Pagels, Amelia Pufahl, Dawson Pufahl, and Whitney Lucas; great-grandchildren, Reese Voss, Conor McCall, Case McCall, Caden McCall, Levi Chalfant, Trever Chalfant; cousin, Don Bristol and family; and her brother, Steve Bristol and family.
ENGLEWOOD
Clyde G. Cooper
Clyde G. “Budd” Cooper, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, and Englewood, Florida, died peacefully on August 12, 2020, in Springboro, Ohio, at the age of 92.
He grew up in Toledo and was a graduate of Whitmer High School and used to joke that he majored in sports. After graduation he was immediately drafted and became a paratrooper and served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947. Upon returning home he started his own business, the Toledo Resilient Floor Layers. He retired in 1992 and moved to Englewood where he enjoyed playing tennis and golf and making many wonderful new friends from both the U.S. and Canada.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Audra Cooper; his sister, Cora “Peg” Fraker; his first wife, Mary Kathleen “Kay” Cooper; his son, Douglas D. Cooper; and his nephew, Gerald T. “Jerry” Fraker.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Margaret “Marge” Cooper; daughters, Deborah Hawkins, Jennifer (Rodney) Kusumi; son, Jeffrey Cooper; and grandchildren, Gretchen (Addison), Heather, Erin, Amara, Rafael (Kirsten), Christopher, Anna, Cache, Nash and little Kai. He is also survived by his step-children, Charles (Christine) Wilson, Sandi (Dennis) Rutherford; and step-grandchildren Kellee (Joseph), Ryan, Christopher (Heather), Chad, Jeffrey, Lauren, Brynn, Reid, AJ, Raegan, Cassidy and Kaitlyn; and niece, Barbara Thourot; and nephews, Carlton “Butch” (Karen) Fraker and Larry (Mary) Fraker.
The family would like to thank the kind, wonderful staff at Tapestry Senior Living of Springboro and the competent, caring nurses of Hospice of Dayton for all their help.
Per his wishes, there is no service planned at this time.
NORTH PORT
Barbara Louise Evers
Barbara Louise Evers, 78, of Venice, Florida, passed away after battling Alzheimer’s on Monday, Aug.17, 2020, at Venice Green Village in Venice.
A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will begin with visitation at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at First Church of God, 351 Orange Road, Venice, FL, 34293, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at obituaries.nationalcremation.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Barbara’s name to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Burial will be at Salem Mennonite Cemetery, 4275 West State Road North in Elida, Ohio, at a later date.
William Arthur Sousa
William Arthur Sousa was born Nov. 20, 1944 and died July 10, 2020. Bill went peacefully and was surrounded by his wife, Margaret, after a lengthy illness for the last few years. He was 75 years young when he went on to his next chapter in life.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Margaret and his family including his twin brother, three sons, one daughter, two step sons, nine grandchildren, two great-grandsons. He will also be missed by his many extended family and friends.
He moved to North Port, Florida, from the East Coast side in 2001. He was also a member of the Amvets Sons of Post 312 where he met many new friends.
The Celebration of Life will be held at the Dallas White Park in North Port on Sept. 6, 2020, and the ceremony will start at 3 p.m. Providing the rain permits it. There will be a rain date if it is needed.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made at the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood, Florida.
