Arcadia
Bertha Ann Reed
Bertha Ann Reed, 98, devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, died peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla. A resident of Oak Haven Park in Arcadia, Florida, she spent her last two years at the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Florida.
Bertha was the daughter of Henry and Bertha Clasendorf of Danbury, Connecticut, and was born in 1921. She was the loving wife to John Reed of Brewster, New York, and celebrated 65 years of marriage together before her husband’s passing in 2008.
Bertha was the most proud of her four devoted children; Keith Reed (Ida) of Atlantis, Florida, Gary Reed (Karen) of Epping, New Hampshire, Barbara Reed of Punta Gorda, and Joyce Smith of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She attended Peace River Baptist Church next door to Life Care Center during her time there, but her home church, Fort Ogden United Methodist was her second family. The Ladies Group she belonged to known as “The Bag Ladies” have sewn hundreds of sleeping bags for the homeless over the years.
Bertha lived a full life and instilled strong values in her family that have served them well. She gave so much and asked for so little in return.
A place and date for a Memorial service has not been determined at this time. You may contact Barbara Reed for more info at 704-402-7444.
The family requests that any Memorial contributions be sent to the Port Charlotte Tidewell Hospice House on Veronica Street, care of Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department at 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or to the Fort Ogden Community Church, P.O. Box 340, Arcadia, FL 34267.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Port Charlotte
Sharen L. Chomiak
Sharen L. Chomiak, 75, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Tornoto, Ontario, Cananda, passed away on April 29, 2020.
Sharen was a kind and selfless person who devoted herself to her family and friends and had a special love for her son, and grandson.
She loved travel, life in Florida, making new friends wherever she went.
She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Arthur Chomiak; her son, Michael Chomiak; and her grandson, David Chomiak.
If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.
Bernice May Libby
Bernice May Libby, 75, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Melvin Lockhart, Jr.
Melvin Lockhart, Jr., 78, died peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte.
He was the husband of JoAnn Lockhart for 46 years.
Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio.
Mel and JoAnn moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 1983, where they established Mel Lockhart Construction, building over 100 homes in the area.
Mel enjoyed boating and traveling the United States in his RV.
Mr. Lockhart was a member of the Elks, Moose and American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Christina, Allen, Kimberly, Colleen, Laura and Melvin III.
At Melvin’s request no memorial services will be held.
Madeline Luciano
Madeline Luciano passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at Sandhill Gardens Retirement in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Madeline was born on May 16, 1924 in New Haven and resided there for 60 years. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Josephine Consiglio. Madeline was employed by The New Haven Savings and Loan Bank and she and her husband relocated to Florida after their retirement. Madeline will be remembered for her kind and spiritual nature and her love for her family and friends. Madeline was an active member on her condo board. She was involved with various committees and was instrumental in organizing many activities. She loved dancing, listening to music and was a fixture at all of the musical events held at Sandhill Gardens. Madeline will be missed.
She was predeceased by her sister, Louise LaFrance; and brothers, Anthony Gambardella and Thomas Consiglio. Madeline was married to the late Frank Luciano for 52 years and is survived by her daughters, Marie Ventura (William Goh) and Louise (John) Rogalski; and her son, Anthony (Julie) Luciano.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via TidewellHospice.org.
Richard Allen McGraw
Richard Allen McGraw, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Richard was born April 1, 1946, in Madison, Wisconsin, to the late Ralph and Margaret McGraw. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1975 with his parents.
Richard was a member of the Edgewater United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte and served for many years in the Civil Air Patrol.
He is survived by his loving family, two brothers, Ronald (Sue) McGraw of Barhamsville, Virginia, and Terry (Cherie) McGraw of Baraboo, Wisconsin; and a very close friend and neighbor, Gary Damon of Port Charlotte.
Donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, www.awlshelter.org.
Private inurnment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Vanda Wright
Vanda Wright, 77, died peacefully at home Friday, April 17, 2020, with her husband, Jake, and her best friend, Sister Mary Kathleen, at her side.
She was born in Glasgow, Scotland, schooled in a convent school in Ipswich, and loved the Irish. She was a lifeguard at Harbor Heights pool, first mate, master gardner and Charlotte County paramedic for over twenty years.
Vanda was a bright spirit who loved garage sales and traveling. She always had a big laugh for Kevin’s jokes at the pub. She had short-term memory loss from a stroke in 2005, but always looked at the bright side of not knowing what day it was or how old she was. She was much beloved by family and friends and her second family at Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
Survivors include her two sons, Leigh and Rick Whitten; and daughter, Roni and son-in-law David Gephart; her grandchildren, Steve, Justin, Cooper, and Kelsey and granddaughter Kadence.
A memorial service will be held when the virus is over and we can all hug each other again.
Englewood
William Earl Gifford, Jr.
William (Bill) Earl Gifford, Jr., 95, passed Tuesday, May 5, 2020, peacefully with family at his side at his residence in Englewood, Florida. The son of William Earl Gifford, Sr. and Myrtle Cadman Gifford in Munhall, Pennsylvania. Bill graduated from Munhall High School in 1942 and immediately joined the Army Air Corp where he became a pilot. He was assigned in 1943 to the Air Trans Command and stationed in the China, Burma, India Theater flying supplies to the troops. Upon returning from the war he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Faye Hill, who survives after more than 74 years together. After attending University of Pittsburgh, Bill followed his father working for US Steel. He worked in both Pittsburgh and Joliet, Illinois, where he was named that plant’s first and longest tenured Director of Safety. Retiring in 1978, Bill moved to Northern Virginia where he and Faye spent most of their retirement before moving to Florida in 2012.
Bill is survived by his wife, Faye; his daughter, Debra (Scott) Reynolds; son, Gregory (Kim) Gifford; grandchildren, Stephanie (Tyler) Qualio, Britton (Katie) Reynolds, Paige (Ryan) Kane, Ryan Gifford, and Spenser Gifford; step-grandchildren, Megan LeSavage and Mandi LeSavage; and great-grandchildren, Chase Qualio, Mackenzie Qualio, Sadie Kane, Reagan Kane, Mayla Kane, and Cooper Reynolds.
Also survived by his nephew, Kevin (Brenda) James; and grand-nieces and nephew, Kaitlyn James (Michael) Alsop, Emily (Joe) Malizia, and Cory (Morgan) James. Preceded by his parents; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Doris and Howard James; and great-granddaughter Kia Qualio.
Bill was a 32nd degree Mason and a Member of The Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials to charity of your choosing.
The Family would also like to thank the Professionals and dedicated staff at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living, Englewood.
Kenneth E. Wall
Kenneth E. Wall, 91, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his Sarasota County residence.
Born on June 13, 1928, in Syracuse, New York, to the late Raymond and Marguerite Arnold Wall, he had been a resident of Englewood for 23 years coming from Burlington, Vermont. A 1946 graduate of North High in Syracuse; he dedicated his life to the field of aviation. He served 31 years in the Air Force Air National Guard, was employed by several high-profile companies in aircraft maintenance and inspection and he installed the first experimental GPS systems for aircraft as well as having held a private pilot license since he was 15 years old. Ken also loved boating, where he always was happy relaxing with his family on “The Puffin.”
He retired in 1996 to Florida where he was very active in the Tangerine Woods Association. He poured for the ceramic studio, participated in the Lazy Days Men’s group, did park security, and over saw the daily maintenance of the pool for 20 years.
Ken was deeply loved by his family and his community.
He is pre-deceased by his wife of 57 years, Eleanor Wall in 2008.
Survivors include his children, James Wall of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and Joanne (Dan) Plourde of Sugar Hill, Georgia; three grandchildren, Jenny (Ryan) Pahl, Jim (Melissa) Plourde and Christopher Wall; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Ellie Pahl; and all his dear friends at Tangerine Woods.
A memorial service will be held in the fall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or Meals on Wheels, Post Office Box 782, Englewood, FL 34295 in memory of Ken Wall.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
North Port
Margaret Anna Butera
Margaret Anna Butera, 77, of Venice, Florida, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Margaret was born March 15, 1943, in Central Falls, Rhode Island, to the late Victor and Stephanie Molack. She graduated from Central Falls High School in 1960 and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in 1963.
In 1965 she married Robert John Butera. They lived in Cumberland, Rhode Island, for nearly 20 years and moved to Venice, Florida, in 1989. They moved to Lazy River Village in 2002.
Margaret spent much of her career as a Registered Nurse, working at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, Rhode Island, and Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. After retiring, Margaret was a volunteer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and also a hospice volunteer. Margaret was recognized for her years of service to the Lazy River Village Boat Club and was active in many other community efforts. She loved to cook and sew.
She leaves behind her husband, Robert; sons, Robert Jr. and Jeffrey; and sister, Catherine Saccoccio. She adored her grandchildren, Camille, Chloe, Catherine and Christian.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a future date in Florida and Rhode Island.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.