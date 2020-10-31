CHARLOTTE
Donald Wayne Ashley, Sr.
Donald “Don” Wayne Ashley, Sr., 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Oct. 20, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1944, in Indiana to Merle and Helen (Bevis) Ashley.
Don graduated from Immokalee High School and graduated from Florida State University in 1965. He went on to join the U.S. Army National Guard. Don was a member of many clubs including: past president-Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce; past member Board of Directors-Cultural Center of Charlotte County; past member Board of Directors-Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club; past member Board of Directors-Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors; past chairman-Southwest Florida Workforce Development Council; past member-Board of Trustees-Bon Secours/St. Joseph Healthcare Group; past vice president-Southwest Florida Council Boy Scouts of America; past board member-Immokalee Foundation, Inc. Don moved from Naples to Charlotte County in the early 1980s where he worked as a CPA and Partners for Price Waterhouse/Coopers, and later went on to start his own firm, Ashley & Brown in Punta Gorda. He loved the area and became very active in the community as a resident. Don also enjoyed being actively involved in several other business ventures, one of which was The Cap’n and the Cowboy Restaurant in Port Charlotte. He enjoyed owning and showing horses in the 1980s and 1990s, and was very active in the All Florida Saddle Club, once serving as vice president. More recently, Don and wife Kathy were avid Tampa Bay Rays fans, enjoyed traveling together and experiencing great food. He also enjoyed golfing and was a longtime fan and supporter of FSU football. His hobbies included gardening, with a specific fondness for roses, and collecting his Lladro porcelain figurines. He enjoyed old western movies and was also an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Guagliano; his son, Donald W. (Jeannie) Ashley, Jr.; daughter, Dara Kay (David) Forbis; grandchildren, Spencer Ashley, Jarett Ashley, Tyler Forbis, Madison Forbis and Gatlin Ashley; and his brother, Mark (Belinda) Ashley.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Deana Ashley; and his brother, Rex Ashley.
There will be a future Celebration of Life in Don's memory pending changes related to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Way at www.unitedwayccfl.org.
Jon Duckworth
Jon “Duck” Duckworth, 67, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida. Jon was born in Tuscola, Illinois, to Hubert Duckworth and Jean Hopkins in May, 1953. Jon went to school in Urbana, Illinois, and joined the military after high school. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1977 aboard the USS Simon Bolivar ballistic missile submarine. Following his service to our country, Jon worked for the University of Illinois in the plumbing industry for 30 years and received his 40-year member certificate from the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices union.
Jon was an umpire with the ASA and USSSA for over 20 years with the Champaign and Urbana Park Districts. He umpired several times for the ASA State tournaments and at the USSSA National tournaments. He was also a basketball referee for many years with the park districts. He also loved riding his Harley-Davidson and enjoyed playing golf. Jon never met a stranger and he quickly made friends wherever he went.
Jon is survived by his loving companion, Dorothy Pike; daughter, Judy (Mike); sons-in-heart, Eric (Jean) and Jason (Kim); brother, Guy (Jeanna); sisters, Doris (David) and Jenny (Jim); one granddaughter; two grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friends, Ron (Sandy) White; and his favorite, Clayton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Duckworth and Jean Hopkins; and sister, Deb Martin.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.
Travis Shane Evett
May 14, 1990-Oct. 18, 2020
Travis Shane Evett was known as "Billy Bob" to fans and friends. Travis loved entertaining from his jokes to his crazy bear stories to singing you a good ol’ country song. He lived his entire life in Punta Gorda and took pride in his home town. Travis loved his Bunny and Bump with whom most of his life was spent. To say Travis will be missed by many would be an understatement.
He is survived by his grandparents, Bill and Vilta Markstahler, Irene and Bill Safford, Donnie and Diane Evett Sr. Also, by his parents, Dixie Markstahler, Donnie and Shannon Evett Jr.; his siblings, Codi Garcia, Nicole, Lori, and Jeffery Parker. In addition, his aunt, Emma Hall; and uncles, Billy Jo Markstahler, Wade and Homer Evett.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to dusk Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Ziba King Memorial Park in Arcadia, Florida.
Sandra L. McMaster
Sandra L. McMaster, 82, of Moline, Illinois, (and Punta Gorda, Florida) died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Out of respect for all during the pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to Rescued (a nonprofit; proceeds go toward emergency vet bills) to honor mom for her love of her dogs.
The former Sandra La June Duncan was born July 30, 1938, in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of Terry and Bernice (Finch) Duncan. She married Kenneth McMaster on March 11, 1960. She worked at the Rock Island County Recorder of Deeds office as well as at the Niabi Zoo as a secretary. While in Florida, she worked in condo management.
Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, reading and Facebook. She also was very passionate about her Democratic party.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Ken; four children, Tammy (Michael) Bryant, Jeffrey McMaster, Tina Klauer and Terry (Kim) McMaster; grandchildren, Heather McMaster Olive, Sara Ontiveros Maxwell, Chelsea McMaster McGee, Nathan McMaster, Kadie Klauer and Emily Klauer; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Collin, Makayla, Callahan and Finley; a brother, Joe (Robin) Duncan; and a sister-in-law, Laura Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Connie Evans; brother, Curtis Duncan; son, Kevin McMaster; and daughter-in-law, Peg McMaster.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
James T. Sanders
James T. “Jim” Sanders, 89, of Sugarmill Woods, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, Florida. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 23, 1931, to Jesse and Florence (Blanton) Sanders, one of three children. Jimmy, as he was known to many, was a lifelong resident of Florida and called High Springs home.
Jim obtained his college degree in land surveying and civil engineering from The University of Florida. He then began a decades-long career in building and residential community developing that began with Punta Gorda Isles, Inc., Punta Gorda, Florida. In 1973, Jim moved to Homosassa, Florida, where he had envisioned a 15,000-acre section of land he had identified to be his next development project; this project would become Sugarmill Woods with Jim serving as president there until 1997. After retiring from Sugarmill Woods, Inc., Jim managed the developments of Southern Woods and World Woods golf communities in the area. Mr. Sanders was a licensed professional land surveyor and when he was not busy making homeowners’ dreams come true, he was an active member of both boards of the Suntrust and Brannen Banks; the Citrus Memorial Hospital Board for 30 years, and was one of the founding members of the Homosassa Springs Rotary Club. Jim was an avid expert quail hunter and a 40-year faithful and devoted member of Grace Bible Church in Homosassa.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Norfleet “Jenny” Sanders, on Jan. 4, 2006, who met him in Newberry and lovingly called him “Jimmy.”
Jim is survived by his brother, Jackie Sanders of Tampa, Florida; and sister, Sarah Howlett, and her husband, Dr. Steven Howlett of Waynesboro, Virginia; his two sons, James T. “Jim” Sanders, Jr. and his wife Catherine P. “Cathy” Sanders of Punta Gorda, and Charles N. “Chuck” Sanders Sr. and his wife Tammie L. Sanders (Robertson) of Lecanto; grandchildren, James T. “JT” Sanders, III and his wife Patricia (Trish) of Miami, Florida; Virginia Lee “Jenna” DeYoung and her husband John DeYoung of St. Petersburg, Florida; Charles N. “Chas” Sanders II of Orlando, Florida, and Carly A. Sarlo and her husband Michael of Fort Myers, Florida; and his great-grandchildren, James IV, Grace and David Sanders, all of Miami, Catherine DeYoung of St. Petersburg, and Brynlee Virginia Sarlo of Fort Myers.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Grace Bible Church, 6382 W. Green Acres St., Homosassa, FL 34446, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with Pastor Ray Herriman officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Newberry Cemetery, in Newberry, Florida, with Jim’s former Pastor Aaron Webb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Grace Bible Church or one’s own church, in Jim’s memory. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, www.wilderfuneral.com.
Those who wish may join the virtual live stream of Mr. Sanders’ service on Nov. 7, 2020 by logging onto www.centralbaymarket.com at 10:45 a.m. Look for Jim’s photograph and click on “Watch Service” and enter the passcode: James1107.
