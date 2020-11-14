CHARLOTTE
Elizabeth W. Peden
Elizabeth W. Peden, 90, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1930, to George and Alice Watson in Turkey Creek, Florida. Elizabeth was a lifetime resident of Punta Gorda and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Elizabeth will be deeply missed by her daughters, Lynne Horton of Punta Gorda and Laura Jones of Port Charlotte; son, Mike (Tom) Peden of Port Charlotte; brother, Edgar Watson of Punta Gorda; sister, Emily Edwards of Port Charlotte; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held in her honor. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Elizabeth, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Colin Phelps
Colin Phelps, passed away on Nov 6, 2020, due to complications from coronavirus. This awful virus brought an abbreviated end to a most extraordinary life.
Colin ran through the streets of London as a boy. As a teenager, Colin followed his brother to the United States, settling in Long Island, New York. Colin volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, saving numerous Marine lives on the front lines and receiving a Purple Heart. He chased a beautiful Navy nurse to Spain to convince her to marry him. Pat Bolger changed her mind and did, beginning a 42-year romance. He was Best Man for one son’s wedding and was truly the best man for the other’s. Generally, Colin was the best man. Sunday dinner was never missed, was two full plates, and included Yorkshire Pudding. After Pat’s passing, he chased another beautiful woman, Sue Thibault. Great lives inspire, and there is no greater inspiration than Colin Edwin Phelps. We love you, dad.
Colin is survived by his queen, Sue; his grateful sons, Derek and Paul; his loving daughters in law, Geraldine and Jamie; and his admiring brother, Roy. His spirit lives on in his grandsons, Guy and Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, please pour yourself your drink of choice and dance the night away in the arms, or memory, of someone you love.
Full obit at https://bit.ly/colinobit.
William Schwartz
William “Bill” Schwartz, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away after several months of failing health on Nov. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Bronx, New York. Bill joined the Navy in 1948 and proudly served his country during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Retiring after 30 years of service as Chief Petty Officer stationed in San Diego, California. In 1979, he moved his family to Port Charlotte, Florida. After taking a few years off, in 1985, he established Schwartz Pools Inc. of Port Charlotte of which is still operating today. Bill was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins.
He is greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Althea; children, Donna Rose Brown of Nashville, Tennessee, James William Schwartz of North Port, Florida, and Kimberly Diane Schwartz of North Port; step-son, Scott (Heather) von Uhlit of North Port; grandchildren, Brandy Brown and Jamie Schwartz and sister, Helen Roth of Seminole. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Shirley Schwartz; two sisters, Jean Engel and Sondra Seploff; and his precious pets; dachshund, Buster Brown and German shepherd, Duke.
Memorial donations can be made in Bill’s memory to Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte.
Gerald Arthur Swedeen
Gerald Arthur Swedeen, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully, surrounded by his family Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Jerry was a retired mechanical engineer and a U.S. Army veteran. He grew up in Minnesota and excelled on the football, golf and rifle teams. At Purdue University he graduated from the College of Engineering, was president of his fraternity, Kappa Delta Rho, and met the love of his life, Ruth Ruzicka. Jerry and Ruth provided their three daughters with strong educations and inspired a sense of curiosity about the world by taking them on many joyful and interesting family vacations.
Jerry and Ruth retired to Franklin, Tennessee, where they delighted in spending time with their daughter Pam and her family, exploring Civil War battlefields, watching football, and attending the boys’ sporting events. In 2017, Jerry and Ruth moved to Florida to be close to their eldest daughter, Karen and her family. He also loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with Ruth across the country to visit his daughter and daughters-in-law Paula and Candyce. All three daughters were inspired by his loving, humorous spirit and his love of the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Irene Swedeen; two daughters, Pamela Swedeen Davee and Paula Helen Swedeen; a brother, James Swedeen; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Ruth Effrem, MD (February 2020); and his sister, Barbara Jean Swedeen (November 2017).
Memorial contributions may be made to his alma mater: Purdue University at giving.purdue.edu
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Bess Freismuth
Bess Freismuth passed away Nov. 1, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, Ohio, on Sept. 27, 1929, to Thomas and Blanche Absalom.
The oldest of four children, she grew up on a farm with lots of extended family around until she went to nurse training at Martins Ferry Hospital. Bess married Kenneth Freismuth on Nov. 25, 1950, during a blizzard. Ken and Bess had eight children, Michael, Thomas, David, Jeffrey, Lisa, Patrick, Edward and Philip, along with 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They enjoyed square dancing, camping, golfing and traveling. Ken and Bess traveled all over the world, from the Great Wall of China to Morocco and the Panama Canal.
A funeral mass and interment at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Grove City, Florida, will occur at a later date.
Mary Ellen Jablonski
Mary Ellen Jablonski, 92 of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born on Nov. 25, 1927, in Harvey, Illinois, to Lawrence and Harriet (Reid) Altgilbers.
Her previous residences were: Harvey, Illinois; Marietta, Georgia (where her husband was stationed); Dolton, Illinois; and Rotonda West, Florida. During her working years she held positions at Illinois Central Railroad and Illinois Bell Telephone where she retired in 1985. Mary Ellen was active in the Alzheimer’s Association of Port Charlotte, Florida, and the churches she attended over the years: Ascension in Harvey, Illinois; St. Jude in South Holland, Illinois; and St. Francis of Assisi in Grove City, Florida. She was a Communicant of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Englewood, Florida. Mary Ellen enjoyed playing cards/dominoes with her friends, doing water aerobics and collecting greeting cards from family and friends. She enjoyed sewing and crafts. She traveled throughout the United States, camping with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence Lee (Mary Jo Badeusz) Jablonski and Mark Alan (Kristine Safarik) Jablonski; five grandchildren, Daniel (Kristy) Jablonski, Jared (Abbie Toney) Jablonski, Michael Jablonski, Sarah (Lloyd) Walls and Jessica Jablonski; three great-grandchildren, Selia, John and Emma; two sisters, Shirley Lundgren and Betty (William) Voight.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Anthony Francis Jablonski.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal services, however there will be a Celebration of Life held online at 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Her wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest beside her husband Anthony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park.
The family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite #709, Clearwater, FL 33762.
Mary Ellen’s final thoughts were “What a wonderful life God has given me. I have been truly blessed with a lot of happiness and sorrows that make the good times even better.” You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com. Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
Gladys Mabel Wolf
Gladys Mabel Wolf, 101, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been chosen to handle arrangements.
NORTH PORT
Robert Morse
Robert “Bob” Morse, 80, of North Port, Florida, originally from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and Corolla, North Carolina, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. Bob was born on March 12, 1940, in Malden, Massachusetts, to his parents, Robert and Gertrude Morse.
Bob worked as a wastewater operator for National Poly Chemicals and Zeneca Resins in Wilmington, Massachusetts, for a total of 35 years.
He was a member of AmVets Post 312 in North Port, Teamsters Local 25 in Boston, and the Oil and Atomic union in Boston. Bob loved fishing, playing pool and darts, and had a passion for listening to music. Bob had a very sharp wit with a great sense of humor.
On June 30, 1960, he married Barbara M. Duggan in Biddeford, Maine.
Bob is preceded in death by his brother, David Kendall; and grandson, PFC John Francis Landry, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Morse of North Port; children, Robert (Clare) Morse Jr. of Shirley, Massachusetts, Daniel (Mary Jane) Morse of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Pamela (John) Landry of North Port, Lynne (Charles) Marshman of Pelham, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet E. Duggan of Wilmington, Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Charles E. (Elizabeth) Duggan of Londonderry, New Hampshire.
DESOTO
Kathleen L’Esperance
Kathleen L’Esperance, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida, due to complications from COPD. Kathleen was born Oct. 2, 1956 in Bradley/Kankakee, Illinois, to Kenneth and Norma Berres.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas L’Esperance; and her brother, Dennis “Christopher” Berres.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy L’Esperance from Bloomington, Illinois, Michelle Dulla from Merrillville, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Miranda Knotts, Christopher Knotts, Bridgette Cermak, Michael Cermak; two great-grandchildren, Parker Bailey Thompson and Steven Russell.
Kathleen is survived by siblings, Kenneth, Barry, Timothy, Michael Berres; and sisters, Karen Guidry, Pennie Hunter and Denise Berres. Kathleen had a big heart, loved her family, and will be greatly missed.
Nancy Louise Plymale
Nancy Louise Plymale, 72, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, in Arcadia, Florida.
Nancy was born on New Years Day, 1948, in Rockville Centre, New York, and moved to Fort Pierce, Florida, in 1963. She has been a resident of Arcadia, Florida, since 1994.
Nancy graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught kindergarten and first grade at Ft. Pierce Elementary School.
Nancy was a member of Cora Stickney Harper Chapter of DAR of Fort Pierce and an associate member of Peace River Chapter DAR, Arcadia. She has been an avid FSU fan since 1966 when her brother, Jeff, began his studies there.
Nancy was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Fort Pierce and St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church in Arcadia.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Bart, whom she married on Christmas Day 1981; two sons, Matthew — with his wife Jessica and daughter Josephine — and Benjamin.
She is also survived by her brother, Steve Miller; sister-in-law, Christine Ebner Miller Keating; brother-in-law, Wade Plymale; and sister-in-law, Sonia Plymale; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Warren (Bud) and Carol Miller; and her brother, Jeff Miller.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 210 South Indian River Drive, Ft. Pierce, FL 34950 or St. Edmunds Episcopal Church, 327 Hickory St., Arcadia, FL 34266. Due to COVID-19, flowers are not being accepted in church.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
