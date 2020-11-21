CHARLOTTE
Rose M. Caggiano
Rose M. Caggiano, 101, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home in Port Charlotte.
Rose was born to Thomas and Carmela Thomas on April 3, 1919, in Brooklyn, New York. She was one of eight children. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1974 from New York. She attended needle trade school in New York City and her profession was a professional dressmaker. She married her late and loving husband on Feb. 9, 1946. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte but when St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church opened in Port Charlotte, she decided to join that parish. Her hobbies were sewing and cleaning. Her favorites were and will always be her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Marianne Armstrong of Port Charlotte; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Frederick John Heintz
Frederick John Heintz, 78, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, due to COVID-19. He was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Somerville, New Jersey, to John Rudolph and Florence Elizabeth Heintz. Frederick graduated from Somerville High School in New Jersey and then joined the Army and specialized in the military police division because of his passion for training the deployment of war dogs in 1962 and finished his service in 1965. While stationed in Maryland he met and married Janie Evelyn Carpenter and they had two children together, Leanne Faith and John Frederick Heintz.
After finishing his army service, he joined the police academy where he then became an officer of the Hillsborough Police Department in Hillsborough, New Jersey. He eventually became a sergeant and retired in 1984. Upon retirement he moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, where he owned and operated Friendly Ride Transportation Services and met his beloved wife for the past 24 years and soul mate Donna Mae Upshaw.
Frederick loved people and his passions were the Elks, cards, traveling, and spending time with his law enforcement and personal family. He will always be remembered when he was stationed in Hawaii and while traveling with his German Shepherd when Ethel Kennedy accidentally ran into him and knocked him off a cliff in his Jeep.
Frederick is survived by his beloved spouse, Donna Mae Heintz of St. George, Utah; his daughter, Leanne Schwarzmann (Mark) Waxhaw, North Carolina, John (Talya) Heintz of New South Wales Australia; brother, Frank (Edna) Heintz Orangeville, Pennsylvania; Elizabeth Cronce Englewood, Florida; Robert Heintz (Connie) Manville, New Jersey; many step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He loved unconditionally and with a full heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone take COVID-19 seriously. Please wear a mask, wash your hands and wait 6 feet apart. Practice social distancing and the families' wishes are to raise awareness to how serious this virus can be to those who cannot handle it. Frederick was a healthy man and would want everyone to take care of themselves until a cure is found.
His wishes were to be cremated and for the family to gather once it is safe for travel and a reunion and celebration to occur.
Frederick asked his beloved wife Donna to make a promise to family and friends by asking everyone who knew and loved him to remember him exactly the way he was prior to COVID-19. Frederick always lived life to its fullest and his personality and those he made laugh will never be forgotten.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.
Henry Huckeby
Henry “Joe” Huckeby, 85, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1935, to Dela Hunt Huckeby and Benina Falaney Huckeby in Cleveland, Florida, in the original Huckeby homestead home. Joe never lived more than five miles from where he was born. He was very proud to have graduated from Charlotte High School and to be a CHS Tarpon. He always attended as many football games as possible and took his mother Benina with him.
Joe’s dad and grandfather owned one of the first sawmills in Charlotte and Lee counties. The saw mill was moved from Kentucky by his grandfather first by steam boat and then by oxen-drawn wagon to east Fort Myers and later to the Sans Souci area of Cleveland on Shell Creek. Wood for the original Episcopal Church in Punta Gorda was donated by Joe’s grandfather. The original church is still standing on Shreve Street and is a part of the larger, newer facility.
Joe’s father eventually moved into the orange grove and cattle business, owning many groves in Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Also, they owned a smaller 10-acre grove on Huckeby Creek on the way to Placida. Joe first worked in the family grove business and later worked at the Punta Gorda Golf and Country Club in course management and maintenance.
He went on to join the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as a deputy for more than 20 years. He worked his way up to the rank of sergeant and road deputy supervisor responsible for training many new deputies over the years. Eventually he became the deputy over the agriculture and ranching operations in the large eastern portion of Charlotte County. He was known as "Sergeant Huck" to many of his longtime law enforcement friends. Joe was very fond of his work in the agriculture operations and the many people he met while working with various agriculture interests in the county.
Joe had a strong Christian faith and belonged to several different churches over the years. He loved the outdoors and had many fond memories of hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. Many of these activities were at a time of open ranges (no fences) and camping and fishing for several weeks at a time on Englewood and Vanderbilt beaches. They could take their Jeeps and pickups and drive up and down the beaches at that time — truly a magical time to live in Southwest Florida except for the horrendous mosquitoes and no-see-ums at night. Netting shrimp off the bridges at night was a big family event at Englewood.
Joe, his brother Bill, cousin Martin Harrelson and cousin David Thornton would sail their hand-made raft all down Shell Creek and into the Peace River swimming, fishing and building their forts at a young age. Joe’s favorite hobby and interest became his love of music, especially bluegrass and gospel music. Joe and Shirley, Bill and Shelley would eventually travel in their motorhomes over the southeastern part of the country to music festivals playing music with their old and new friends. His love of music started at a young age when he played on stage with his family at the old Edison Theater in Fort Myers along with other local musicians. These shows were broadcast live on the local radio station. He truly loved all types of music. He loved the music gatherings at Craig’s RV Park in Arcadia, Florida.
His love of family came first and he was always there for them. He never met a stranger and will remembered by his family and many friends. He is surely catching up with family and friends who predeceased him right now.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Bellflower Huckeby; their two children, Brenda Huckeby Persons and her husband, Steve and Henry D. “Rusty” Huckeby and his wife, Jeanette; two grandchildren, Matthew Persons and his wife, Mylissa and Mindy Persons Saldana and her partner, Devin; three step-grandchildren, Steven, Kyle and Jessie Culpepper; six great-grandchildren, Jada, Cainan, Kodah, Payson, Kynlee and Paislee. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Della Marie Huckeby and William Huckeby.
There will be no services at Joe’s specific request. Contributions are appreciated to Tidewell Hospice House or the Punta Gorda Historical Society with a note for the amount to be used in maintaining the Punta Gorda Historical Park. He was especially interested in the Historical Park as his father built one of the cottages that was moved to the park. The family would like to thank Dr. Ruggieri, M.D. and his staff for the wonderful care they gave him Henry for over 20 years. Also, Tidewell Hospice House of Venice, Florida. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Thomas Ligotti
Thomas “Tom” Ligotti, 105, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He was born on Aug. 19, 1915, in Buffalo, New York, son of the late Theresa and Giusieppe Ligotti.
Tom was a World War II veteran who served his country honorably in active service from 1942-1945 and the Army Reserves from 1946-1949. He participated in the European Campaign and was a member of the 70th Engineers. He received campaign stars for his participation in the Battle of the Bulge, the Normandy Invasion and the Roer and Rhine River crossings. Members of his company received certificates from the French government for the liberation of Normandy.
Tom remained in Buffalo until 1938 when he moved to Wingdale, New York. It was there that he met his wife, Antoinette. They were married in New York City in 1942 and were happily married for 70 years.
In 1949, he and his family moved to Hawthorne, New York, where he continued his education, graduating from Pace University with a B.B.A degree in accounting. He was a corporate accountant for GPL/ Singer Co. for 20 years and the New York Medical College.
Two of his most prized possessions are the Jesse Ketchum and Sons of the American Revolution medals, received for academic excellence while in school in Buffalo, New York. Tom had a beautiful singing voice. He loved opera and wrote many songs and poems. He was involved in community theater with his wife for over 20 years and was a choir member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New York. During their retirement, he and his wife volunteered at Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, New York. They remained in Hawthorne until 2000 when they moved to South Port Square in Port Charlotte, Florida. They continued their volunteer work at the Peace River Elementary School in Port Charlotte. He and his wife were members of the San Antonio Church in Port Charlotte. Tom lived his life with integrity and was beloved by all those who knew him.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette; brothers, Anthony and Louis; and sister, Angeline. He is survived by his sister, Josephine “Babe” LeClair; two daughters, Carol Ann Lugari of Port Charlotte, and Deborah Polson (Tom) of Louisville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Robert Lugari of Los Angeles, California, Pamela Dubas (Oliver) of Poughkeepsie, New York, Heather Castrone (Bob) of Sierra Madre, California, Michael Cyr (Julie) of New York City; five great-grandchildren, Ashley Nesheiwat (Mark) and Ryan Keefe both of Poughkeepsie, Dean Castrone and Nicolas Castrone both of Sierra Madre, and his namesake Austin Thomas Cyr of New York City; a great-great-granddaughter, Annabelle Nesheiwat; great-great-grandsons, Gabriel, Noah and Abel Nesheiwat of Poughkeepsie; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Richard Coccaro; sister-in-law, Lorraine Coccaro; and sister-in-law, Gloria Sanchez.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Tom’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Interment will be in the San Antonio Catholic church Memorial Garden.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to a favorite veteran’s organization.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
John P. Mooney
John P. "Jack" Mooney, 87, of Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, Florida, and formerly of Valparaiso, Indiana, Orchard Park, New York, and Long Island, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Born Oct. 21, 1933, in Little Flower Hospital in Manhattan, New York, to the late Iris (Lena) and John F. Mooney. He graduated from Bayside High School in Bayside, New York, and from Manhattan College in 1957 with a degree in civil engineering. Mr. Mooney had basic training in the U.S. Army at Fort Dix, New Jersey, serving eight years in the United States Army Ready Reserves under the critical Skills Program, working as an engineer for Bethlehem Steel, a company supplying steel for the war efforts. Mr. Mooney was retired from Bethlehem Steel Corporation after 39 years of service. He moved to Punta Gorda in 1996 from Valparaiso, Indiana. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda.
Mr. Mooney was always involved in the communities where he lived whether it be serving on various boards, as Chairman of the Punta Gorda Fireman’s Pension Fund, or volunteering at the Punta Gorda Police Department, he was most proud of starting an Explorer Scout Program where he worked with scouts in Philmont, New Mexico. Member of Elks Lodge 2606 and the American Legion 0103, bought and renovated properties long before “The Property Brothers” became popular. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, and would brag about the only time he ever went hunting and shot a deer.
Mr. Mooney’s children and grandchildren will long remember the stories he told them about his “jobs” and shenanigans before graduating college. This Irishman had a heart of steel. Our children called him the energizer bunny, as he survived a heart attack at the age of 48, two open heart surgeries, a leg amputation and pneumonia. We were a team and we worked through each obstacle together.
Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathryn (Hippler) Mooney of Port Charlotte; two children, son, J. Patrick (Joanne) Mooney of Kinnelon, New Jersey, and daughter Dr. Kristen H. (Dr. Eric L) Schwetschenau Loveland, Ohio; and seven grandchildren, Mackenzie, John (Jack) Patrick III, Emily Mooney, Luke, Sean Scott and Adam Schwetschenau. His parents; brothers, Michael, William and Kevin; and sisters, Patricia and Stephanie preceded Mr. Mooney in death.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda.
Patricia Nystuen
Patricia Nystuen, 78, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Pat was born in a small town in southeastern Minnesota on Oct. 22, 1942.
She attended high school in Caledonia, Minnesota, and graduated valedictorian. She always was an excellent student. After high school she attended Winona State University, majoring in education. She met her future husband, John, at Winona and they were fortunate enough to enjoy 55 years of a wonderful marriage. They had one terrific son, Edward, who lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pat taught elementary education for 14 years in Burnsville, Minnesota, during that time earning a master of education degree. She wanted to change careers and enrolled at the University of Minnesota, earning the degree of masters of business administration and spent the remainder of her career as a corporate trainer for United Health Group. Pat had many interests as well as many friends. She enjoyed golfing, Mahjong, volunteering at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, boating and RVing.
Early in their marriage, John and Pat decided they wanted to plan to retire at the ages of 55 and were able to do this. They felt fortunate to find Punta Gorda and for the past 23 years they have spent most of their year in Florida and a few months at their lake home in northern Minnesota. Pat was a fantastic person, a wonderful wife and a loving mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Pottratz; and her brother, Tom Pottratz. She is survived by her husband, John Nystuen; son, Edward Nystuen; and her sister, Mary Georgeson.
Due to COVID-19, there are no services taking place at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
ENGLEWOOD
Joann Elizabeth Royer Reed
(10/18/1934 – 11/16/2020)
On Monday, Nov. 17, 2020, Joann Elizabeth Royer Reed left her earthly body to join her family and friends in heaven. Joann was born and raised in Pleasant Gap, Centre County, Pennsylvania, to the late John Royer and Grace Ishler Royer. While living in Philadelphia, she met and married Richard V. Reed who predeceased her in 2019. Together they raised three children, Patricia, Chris (Donna), and Curt (Marguerite) Reed.
Joann was a classy lady who loved to cook, decorate her home and entertain. She ran Emmanuel Dining Room for several years in Delaware, worked sets and props for Delaware Opera House, and ran Athena Philosophy group in Englewood, Florida, where Joann and Richard have lived for the past 22 years. Joann and Richard were very active in the Oyster Creek Homeowners Association. Joann enjoyed ceramics, reading, gardening and going to the beach. She liked to remind us that “loose lips sink ships” and “don’t let the big waves get you.” But her favorite activity was hosting hungry family and friends around a table of food she lovingly created.
Joann will also be missed by her children and grandchildren, Zachary Higgins, Chris and Kyle Reed, Nicole and Brandon Reed. In addition to her parents and husband, Joann was predeceased by her sister, Jean Girometta; and her grandson, Eammon Higgins.
Everyone, including Joann, comes into this world surrounded by others, and everyone needs help to get started in life. There is a lot of living between the cradle and the grave, but it can be summed up by mentioning the names of those closest to us. Everyone dies eventually, but few expect it. Most die too soon for their loved ones. No one’s obituary mentions how much money they have in the bank. Life will go on even after we are gone, but hopefully someone will smile when they remember us.
A private memorial for the family will be held over video conference followed by a burial in the spring. Sympathy cards may be sent to: 1001 Lakeside Drive, Newark, DE 19711. In lieu of memorial flowers, the family suggests you give flowers to someone living who needs a reason to smile.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com.
NORTH PORT
Sandra M. Valentino
Sandra M. Valentino, 78, of North Port, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, with her children at her side.
Sandra was born to George and Aida Fanelli on July 22, 1942, in New York, New York, shortly following George’s return from service in World War II. Although the couple’s only child, she enjoyed the close childhood companionship of the many cousins in her large Italian-American clan — relationships she would treasure throughout her lifetime. Sandra married her childhood sweetheart, Daniel Valentino, in 1961. Before his passing in 2017, the couple shared 56 years of adventures, not the least of which was the raising of their six children. Dan and Sandy, as they were known to friends, were avid travelers and moved their large brood to Europe in the 1990s, purchasing a hotel and restaurant in the Scottish Highlands. From oldest to youngest, the business was a full family effort. Upon returning to the United States, Dan and Sandy opened Donato’s Italian Restaurant in Port Charlotte. The restaurant will celebrate its 25th anniversary this coming April and was the beginning of a local success story that now employs over 200 people in five restaurants. A voracious reader, never more than an arm’s length away from a good book, Sandy leaves behind an impressive personal library and an equally impressive reputation as a font of general knowledge — the trivia partner dreams are made of. If her husband was a self-made business man, she was a self-taught scholar.
Sandy is survived by her two daughters, Susan MacDougall and Stacey Bullock; three sons, Daniel, David and Dennis Valentino; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
As a traditional Memorial Service is not feasible at this time, those wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to read a good book, try their hand at homemade pasta or plan their next travel adventure.
Friends may send cards to The Valentino Family, 19661 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL or visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
