CHARLOTTE
Zachary Ian Hartman
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, Zachary Ian Hartman, 29, owner and operator of Hartman’s Tree and Ground Maintenance, LLC, in Port Charlotte, Florida, went to be with his Dad.
He was a bold, fearless, free spirit, whose personality, like his father’s, was irresistible. His family is devastated by their enormous loss, but we are comforted knowing his struggle is over. When I was asked to write this, the thing that kept coming to mind was how much he reminded me of Larry. He lost his father at a young, influential age. Despite that fact, he was very much like him. His speech, mannerisms, “goofiness,” and even his hat, were undeniable. If you ever saw what covered his heart, you’d know that even with all the love surrounding him here, this world was just never enough.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Hartman; and grandfather, Lawrence Hartman. He is survived by his mother, Michell Hartman; his brothers, Lucas Aaron Hartman (wife Tamarica) and Kyle Chandler Hartman; grandparents, Steve and Thelma Epps, Anita Hartman, and David Hamlet; special aunt, Melissa Hamlet (Tony Goins); aunts and uncles, Cindy Collins (Tony), Shelle Maness (Larry), Cristy Davis (Craig), Michael Hamlet, Lance Epps (Chrissy), Clint Epps; and several close cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
John Andrew Minchak
John A. Minchak, 89, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Yonkers, New York, graduated from Fairlawn High School in New Jersey in 1949, earning his BSME and MSME from NewarK College of Engineering in 1953 and 1964, respectively. He worked for Curtis Wright and ITT in New Jersey and was with Xerox Corp. in Rochester, New York, for 30 years. He and his wife moved to Punta Gorda in 1997 where he enjoyed playing golf at Seminole Lakes.
John is predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Annabelle; his brother, Raymond; sister, Rita; and daughter-in law, Katherine Minchak. He will be greatly missed by his sons, J. Andrew (Lisa), Christopher (Fadelia), and Peter; grandchildren, Nickie (Christopher) Cummings, Annabelle, Greg (Daniella), Scott, Tarie, and Kyra Minchak; and several great-grandchildren. John is also survived by sister, Judith (Sam) Amberson; sister-in law, Margaret Minchak; brother-in law, John Garty; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society at 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Brian H. O’Neil
Brian H. O’Neil, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in his Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.
Brian was born May 2, 1943, in New York City. He graduated from Darien High School in Darien, Connecticut, in 1961 where he was a track and football standout. After high school he attended McMurry College in Abilene, Texas, and Post College in Waterbury, Connecticut.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962. He attended boot camp in Great Lakes. Then he graduated from the Naval Communication School in Pensacola, Florida, where he studied communications and cryptography. He served on the USS Oxford, and short duty in Bremerhaven, Germany, before being shipped to Edzell, Scotland, where he met first wife Kathleen Finlay. He was discharged in 1966.
Post-service duty, he moved back to Connecticut where he worked as a insurance adjuster for Commercial Union. He moved to San Francisco, where he worked for Frank B Hall for a number of years. Then he worked for Marsh McClellan handling complex insurance claims throughout the world. He retired from Marsh McClellan as vice president due to illness in 1999.
Brian enjoyed sailing, skeet shooting, traveling the world and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his four children, Alan O’Neil of Kentucky, Colleen Snyder of Pennsylvania, Heather O’Neil of Arizona, and Michael O’Neil of Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Maureen O’Neil of Connecticut; and brother, Michael O’Neil of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by wife, Christine Rodney; father, Richard O’Neil; mother, Virginia Stiles; brother, David O’Neil; and grandson, Stephen Rumble.
Richard Edwin Ortmayer
Richard Edwin Ortmayer, 89, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Dec. 10, 1930.
He graduated from Madison West High School in Madison, Wisconsin. He proudly joined the Air Force after high school where he attained the rank of sergeant. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War repairing aircraft returning from battle. After six years of military service, he moved the family to the Dallas, Texas, area where he spent his working years. He was an entrepreneur at heart, owning several businesses over the years. His last venture, Anchor Products, a specialty label printing business, was his ultimate success allowing him to retire comfortably in Longview, Texas. He and his wife relocated to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 2014 to be close to their son and daughter-in-law.
He had a passion for boating and flying, having owned numerous boats and airplanes over the years. He loved animals, especially his cats. He passionately contributed to various animal shelter and rescue efforts and the Cal Farley Boys Ranch in Texas, a faith-based center for children.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Ann; his son, David Alan and (Rhonda) Ortmayer; and his beloved cats, Duffy and Dixie. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Louise Goodrich.
Please visit www.kayspongerpg.com to share a memory and extend condolences to the family.
ENGLEWOOD
Audrey Sanelli
Audrey (Murray) Sanelli, 86, of West Hartford, Connecticut, beloved wife of Luigi Gabriel Sanelli, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born Dec. 23, 1933, in Hartford, Connecticut, daughter of the late Daniel Joseph and Natalia Frances (Felitsky) Murray and had lived in Old Lyme, Connecticut, and Englewood, Florida, for many years prior to moving to West Hartford, Connecticut. Mrs. Sanelli was a Teachers Aid for East Granby Public Schools for many years prior to her retirement. She was a sacrosanct of Christ the King Church in Old Lyme, Connecticut, a member of the Duck River Garden Club, East Granby Ladies Guild, and a charter member of the East Granby co-operative Kindergarten. Audrey enjoyed gardening, spending time at the beach, traveling, entertaining and basket making.
In addition to her husband of 41 years, she is survived her children, Blake Brousseau and wife Linda of Joshua Tree, California, Rand Brousseau and wife Jean of Englewood, California, and Meghan Mahan of Simsbury, Connecticut; her stepdaughters, Virginia Sanelli, Lou Ann Dinolfo and Mary Lou Sanelli; and grandchildren, Layla Hobbs, Sean Brousseau, Craig Brousseau, Kevin Mahan and Matthew Brousseau. She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel J. Murray, II.
A graveside service was held at the Duck River Cemetery, 3 Bittersweet Lane in Old Lyme, Conn. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the National Park Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21298-9450. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury, Conn., is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Audrey’s “Book of Memories” at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
“A pretty maid, a live wire, the kind of which we never tire.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.