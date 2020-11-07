CHARLOTTE
Johnny Dale Copher
Johnny Dale (J.D.) Copher, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He was born July 27, 1941, in Carterville, Illinois, to John and Reba Copher. He was one of eight siblings (one of whom died as an infant). J.D. attended Carterville High School and in 1958, he joined the United States Army and became a medic in the 82nd Airborne Division.
After the service and upon returning to Southern Illinois, he met the love of his life, Phyllis Bateman, and they married Dec. 7, 1962.
He went to work at the VA hospital in Marion, Illinois, for a few years and they then moved to Terre Haute, Indiana, where he was employed at the U.S. Penitentiary as a correctional officer.
He then became a physician’s assistant and later a hospital administrator at the Federal Correctional Facility in Oxford, Wisconsin. The next move before retirement was to the Philadelphia Regional Office as regional medical administrator and then Washington, D.C., where he was medical administrator in the central office of the BOP.
Upon retirement, they moved to sunny Florida and lived the dream: traveling in the RV, cruising and enjoying life. He was a member of AMVETS 312, American Legion, Elks, Moose, and his beloved Masons and Shriners.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and four brothers (one infant). Surviving is his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Johnna DiSanto (Hank) and Phyllis Ford (Daniel); grandson, Christopher Ford; sisters, Shirley Norman (George) Linda Kinley (Joe), Judy Martin (Jim); and dozens of friends who love him.
United States Army Military Honors and a Masonic Service will be held Sarasota National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Meals on Wheels of North Port where J.D. was a driver/deliverer for seven years.
Helen E. Graham
Helen E. Graham, born to Harry and Mary Anne Heppe of Gloucester, New Jersey, passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 31, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Florida.
She graduated from Gloucester City High School and then graduated from the University of Miami in 1956. She taught home economics at Miami Senior High from 1956 to 1961, raised her family, and was an active member of the Altar Guild and St. Martha’s at St. Simon’s Episcopal Church in Miami for more than 30 years. She then attended St. Benedict’s in Plantation, Florida, for 18 years before moving to Punta Gorda and joining the Church of the Good Shepherd nine years ago.
She is survived by Lewis Graham, her loving husband of 66 years; their son, Scott Graham and his wife Denise; and their faithful dachshund, Donner. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen; her sister, Mary Anne Parker; a succession of long and low dog friends, and one miniature schnauzer.
An interment ceremony will be held at a later date at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda.
Brian M. Olton
Brian M. Olton, 78, died on Sept. 4, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
He was born on April 15, 1942, in Georgetown, British Guyana. His family moved to the United States in 1954. From 1961 to 1965, Brian served with honor in the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to the rank of corporal. In 1970, he earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from California State College at Los Angeles. The following year, he fulfilled his dream to become a U.S. citizen, proudly reciting the Oath of Allegiance as the final step in the naturalization process.
Brian met his wife Michelle in 1979 in Walnut Creek, California, and the loving couple married in 1985. Brian loved Christmas, and Michelle kept a room in their home filled with elaborate Christmas decorations all year round, to Brian’s great delight. Brian’s success as a securities broker in San Francisco allowed him and Michelle to retire early to a dream home in Punta Gorda, Florida, where they became part of a community of close friends. Their Florida residency allowed Brian a chance to more deeply pursue his hobbies of fishing and hunting. Brian loved dogs, and he was a passionate volunteer for the Animal Welfare League.
Brian is survived by his wife, Michelle (McCall) Olton; his brother, Michael Olton of Palm Springs, California; and his sisters, Elizabeth Yeagers of Sarasota, Florida, and Cheryl O’Rourke of Ohio. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Russell Olton; and mother, Aileen (Fernandes) Olton. A private memorial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League.
Kara Lyn Bohnstedt Yearty
Kara Lyn Bohnstedt Yearty, 55, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died unexpectedly on Oct. 27, 2020, at home. Kara was born Jan. 29, 1965, in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late Duane “Sparky” L. Bohnstedt and Betty J. (Fralin) Bohnstedt. She moved to Florida in 1984 from Shelby, Michigan. Kara was a former ticket and gate agent for Delta Air Lines.
Survived by a four cousins, Jack (wife Kathy) Shultz of Lincoln, Nebraska, Connie Hladik of Fremont, Nebraska, Cindy Fralin of Red Bluff, California, and Steve Fralin of Lincoln, Nebraska; and a devoted friend, Deborah Little of Melbourne, Florida; and her cat, “Bella."
Private graveside services and committal will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Florida, where she will be laid to rest with her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kara’s name are suggested to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Kanub, Utah www.bestfriends.org or the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County www.awlshelter.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.