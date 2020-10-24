CHARLOTTE
Jon Duckworth
Jon Duckworth, 67, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Jon was born in Tuscola, Illinois, to Hubert Duckworth and Jean Hopkins in May, 1953. Jon went to school in Urbana, Illinois, and joined the military after high school. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1977 aboard the USS Simon Bolivar ballistic missile submarine. Following his service to our country, Jon worked for the University of Illinois in the plumbing industry for 30 years and received his 40-year member certificate from the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices union.
Jon was an umpire with the ASA and USSSA for over 20 years with the Champaign and Urbana Park Districts. He umpired several times for the ASA state tournaments and at the USSSA national tournaments. He was also a basketball referee for many years with the park districts. He also loved riding his Harley-Davidson and enjoyed playing golf. Jon never met a stranger and he quickly made friends wherever he went.
Jon is survived by his loving companion, Dorothy Pike; daughter, Judy (Mike); sons-in-heart, Eric (Jean) and Jason (Kim); brother, Guy (Jeanna); sisters, Doris (David) and Jenny (Jim); one granddaughter; two grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friends, Ron (Sandy) White; and his favorite, Clayton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Duckworth and Jean Hopkins; and sister, Deb Martin.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.
Mary Ellen Hoagland
Mary Ellen Hoagland, 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Henry Leialoha Hopfe
Henry Leialoha Hopfe, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte.
Henry was born April 26, 1934, to the late William and Rebecca (Kema) Hopfe in Captain Cook, Hawaii. He was a retired Sergeant Major, serving in the United States Army for 30 years. He was stationed in various parts of the world as well as being a Vietnam veteran. After moving to Port Charlotte, he worked as an electrician for the Charlotte County School District for 13 years. After his final retirement, he enjoyed fishing, time with friends and family, and most of all, time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving family: two daughters, Cynthia A. Robertson of Port Charlotte, and Susan R. Setser (Geoffrey) of Birmingham, Alabama; a son, Michael H. Hopfe (Debra) of Port Charlotte; two brothers, Herman Hopfe and Harris Hopfe, both of Hawaii; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Irmgard H. Hopfe, who died in 2018.
Committal services and interment will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, in Sarasota, Florida, with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Kelly Anne Smith
Smith, Kelly Anne, 48 of East Haven, Connecticut, died suddenly on Oct. 10, 2020. She was the daughter of James E. Smith (Patricia), of Punta Gorda, and Beverly Nappe, of East Haven, Conn.
Kelly is survived by her daughter, Kayla; and her sister, Paula Selmquist (Kurt) of Northford, Connecticut. She leaves two brothers, Michael Smith (Anissa) of East Haven, Connecticut, and James D. Smith (Anne) of Ellenton, Florida; and her grandmother, Anne Lapan of East Haven. She will be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 26, 2020 at Pilgrim United Church of Christ.
