CHARLOTTE
Ann R. Benmayor
Ann R. Benmayor, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.
NORTH PORT
Gene Fedorowicz
Gene Fedorowicz, 80, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020.
Arrangements handled by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Theresa Catherine Moser
Theresa Catherine Moser, 69, of North Port, Florida, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home in North Port.
Theresa was born to Robert J. and Theresa C. Moser on July 20, 1951, in Bronx, New York. Theresa loved life to the fullest and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving mother, Theresa C. Moser, of Port Charlotte; and her brother, Robert J. Moser of Port Charlotte; and three Godchildren, Amanda, Adriana and Alexa Koleada. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J.; her sister, Elise Mary Moser; and her two brothers, Stephen and Alan Moser.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Clinton Robert Parks
(1936-2020)
Clinton Parks of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2020, in Bayfront Health Medical Center, St. Petersburg, Florida. Nicknamed Parkie, he was born May 2, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles Parks and Myrtle Wheeler.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith (Gavin) Parks; and survived by three loving children, Clinton (Melissa), Cindy and Cherie (Michael); five grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle), Kevin (Melissa), Kyle, Katherine, Andrea; and one great-grandson, Charles.
Clint and Judy resided in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, for over 40 years. During that time, Clint served his community in several ways. He coached and came to be president of the Dearborn Heights Baseball Little League. He was active in the local civic council. He received Presidential awards for his support of the Republican Party. In 1970, Clint and his father Charlie purchased a wood window manufacturing company. They successfully ran this business for over 34 years until he retired. He was an avid golfer and long-time member of his country club, where he served as President as well.
Following retirement, Clint and Judy became Florida residents 19 years ago, where they made many cherished friends and neighbors. Clint and Judy resided in the Bobcat Trail community where they enjoyed golfing for many years and moved to Talon Bay in 2016. While in Florida, they continued to share their strong faith with members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
A private family memorial service will be held graveside on Sept. 25, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, run by the Veteran’s Association. He will be interred next to his wife, Judy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation. Please visit: https://fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give/ and specify his memorial.
