CHARLOTTE
Enedina Del Carmen Parraguez Abarzua
Enedina Del Carmen Parraguez Abarzua Jan. 21, 1935 — Aug. 31, 2020
Enedina “Abuelita Dina” Parraguez, age 85, a native Chilean from the city of Chillan, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Dina was born January 21, 1935, to Hipolito Del Carmen Abarzua Fernandez and Maria Jesus Munoz Alarcon.
Dina is survived by her daughter Jeannette Rivera (Mariano), daughter Patricia Parraguez, son Christian Parraguez (Carol), daughter Angelica Avila. Her grandchildren are Marie Pillsbury (Richard), Mariano Rivera (Melissa), Michael Rivera, Matthew Rivera, Marcus Rivera, Martin Rivera, Erika Gomez, Andrew Parraguez (Amy), Gabrielle Parraguez Zimmerman(Stefanie), Ryan Parraguez, Ashley Avila (Shawna), and Alison Avila.
Dina is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Dina was preceded in death by her husband Luis Alberto Parraguez. Dina was a caring and loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Her heart was bigger than the world. Her smile would warm everyone’s heart. She will truly be missed by everyone.
Funeral services for Dina will be held on November 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287.
Mary Kingsley Chamberlain
Mary Kingsley Chamberlain, of Punta Gorda, Florida, went to her eternal rest on Sept. 9, 2020. She was born Oct. 10, 1936, in Lake Zurich, Illinois, and spent her early life in Arlington Heights, Illinois. She attended Purdue University and the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and graduated from Iowa State University with a B.S. in home economics and later from the University of Connecticut with a master’s in sociology. Mary found her vocation in teaching at every level from kindergarten through adults, including several years teaching sociology at the University of Connecticut Waterbury Branch.
Mary loved to travel, especially in Europe, where over the years she visited and explored 18 countries by foot, bicycle, boat, car, bus, cable car, train and plane. She was quite drawn to the sea and to Scotland, where she enjoyed many years of living aboard the family sailboat with her husband, Howard.
Mary was a lifelong member and ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church. She was an avid quilter who made and gave to her family and friends more than 140 one-of-a-kind quilts.
Mary is survived by Howard, her husband of 61 years, and John, Robert, and Sarah, her children. John has Kari Berit Gustafson as his wife and has Mallory and Sheila Mari Petersen as his children. He lives in Oslo, Norway. Robert has Patty, his wife, and Caroline, Maggie, and Grant as their children living in Virginia. Sarah and her partner Philip Cacharelis live in Provence, France. She has two children, Louis who lives in London and Margaux who lives in Paris.
She was preceded by her parents and brothers, Bruce and John; and is survived by brothers, James and Donald; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary was a quiet person with a gentle manner, yet with an indomitable spirit. She will be missed by family and friends.
Shirley S. Dasher
Shirley S. Dasher, 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Sept. 11, 2020.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte.
Myron Grover Dominey, Sr.
Myron Grover Dominey, Sr., 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1938, in Churubusco, Indiana, to Opal Harter. He married Beverly Jean (neé Clouse) in Indiana on June 13, 1959, who preceded him in death in 2004.
Myron is survived by brother Jean Harter of Columbia City, Indiana; a sister, Joyce Harter of Churubusco, Indiana; children, Terri L. Champion, Myron G. Jr., Bradley L. and Derrick W.; grandchildren Michelle Champion, Erica Champion, Serena Miller (Steven), Victoria Champion, Angelique Cangiano, Brian Champion (Marie), Christina Mohaupt (Anthony), Logan Dominey, Meagan Dominey and Ian Dominey; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Myron will be laid to rest with his wife at Sarasota National Cemetery on Sept. 28, 2020, with a private committal service and military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Richard David Mackert
Richard David Mackert, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida, graduated to heaven and into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 25, 2020, peacefully at home after a brief illness, with loving family by his side.
Richard was born March 3, 1932, in Buffalo, New York, to Arthur and Emma Mackert. Retiring from a career as a mechanical engineer, he moved to Port Charlotte in 1992, with his late wife, Nancy, of 53 years, who passed in 2009. He became very involved with serving the Lord at his church, also ministering in music for many years with the gospel quartet, “The Gospel Heirs,” singing bass and playing harmonica. His deep and steadfast faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was contagious and he loved more than anything to witness to those that didn’t know Him. In 2010, he was remarried to Cynthia Woodruff and together they continued to serve and minister through song, nursing home ministry, hosting missionary families in their home, and raising funds to support missions. Richard was also a Navy veteran having served aboard the USS MOALE, DD693 as a second-class petty officer and sonar operator during the Korean war from 1950-53. Richard loved the outdoors (especially boating) and was very active in the Power Squadron. He enjoyed camping and fishing, and in retirement years, RV travel with the accomplishment of visiting 49 of the 50 states. He was also a true “Jack of all Trades” with a remarkable ability to build or fix anything, offering his gifts and abilities to any and all who were in need of help.
He is proceeded in death by his older brother, Arthur Mackert. He is survived by two sons and their families, Lynn Mackert of Washington, New Hampshire, and his son Bradley of Manchester, New Hampshire; Wayne and Linda Mackert of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and their sons Aaron and Luke; sister, Carol Nowacki of New Jersey; and brother, Donald Mackert of New York; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving wife, Cynthia, of 10 years; her children, Linda (and husband Don) Ehret, Eugene Matthew (and wife Lynette) Woodruff, and L. Thomas (and wife Debbie) Woodruff; their collective children; and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 14251 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 Hwy 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
Memorial contributions are suggested by the family to Lighthouse Baptist Church Missions Fund, 14251 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953
ENGLEWOOD
Joseph Robert Bergquist
Captain Joseph Robert Bergquist, born in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 29, 1962, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Born on March 29, 1962, to John and Anita Bergquist, and raised in Florida, this native more than excelled in all aspects of the yachting world. In Joe’s career a Broward yacht named “Galaxie” landed him in Boca Grande, Florida, and Englewood, Florida, for half of the year since the 1980s. Loved by those he met on all of his journeys from Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, to the Virgin Islands. Though the sun has set on our dear friend, this Captain shall continue to help us navigate through all our highest and lowest of tides.
He is survived by his father, John Bergquist; brothers, Johnny and Marty. He also leaves behind his most beloved step-daughter, Leiah Goudy.
Joe is predeceased by his mother, Antia Bergquist; and brother, Michael Bergquist.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Joe’s honor at a later date.
Donations can be made in Joe’s name to Tidewell Hospice of Venice.
Doris Russell
Doris Russell, 61, a longtime resident of Rotonda, Florida, passed away on June 19, 2020.
For the past 30-plus years, Doris has overseen the care of multiple properties and assisted several families in Boca Grande, Florida. She was a member of the Writers Guild of Englewood.
She is survived by her parents, brother and two sons and their wives, plus five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020, at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 El Jobean Road, Suite 104, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
NORTH PORT
William Carl Longstreet, Sr.
William Carl Longstreet, Sr., 79, of North Port, Florida, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, in Venice, Florida. He was born June 28, 1941, in Trenton, New Jersey, to the late Abe and Katherine Traub-Longstreet.
William “Bill” was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for the railroad and retired as a freight conductor from ConRail after 37 years. Bill enjoyed traveling, music, cruises, eating out at restaurants, and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
He is preceded in death by his son, James Brian Longstreet; and his brother, Robert (Bob) Longstreet. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Longstreet; sons, William Carl Longstreet Jr. (Jennifer Lynn) and Richard Thomas Longstreet (Jennifer Marie); grandchildren, Tyler (Chelsea), Lizabeth, Emily, Cathryn and Sean; great-granddaughter, Autumn; sister-in-law, Nancy Longstreet; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.