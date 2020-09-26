CHARLOTTE
Lorraine Grace Casey
Lorraine Grace Casey, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away from this life the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after a sudden decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life. Lorraine was born in Omaha, Neb., but has been in Florida since 1990. She is survived by her three children, Jim Jr., LuAnn, Susan and their spouses, Denise, Gary, Henry, and her brother Butch. She had seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild who was born shortly after her passing. Lorraine was preceded in death by her son John, and her beloved husband Jim of 66 years, her two sisters Betty, and Sherry.
Lorraine was known for her warm heart, and never-ending smile. She was a woman of great knowledge and wisdom. If you were fortunate to have met her, you would have liked her immediately...she was just that kind of person. She had the most amazing blue sparkly eyes that just brought you in. You couldn’t help but love her...
She and Jim raised their family in Santa Clara, Calif., and instilled in them a sense of adventure, countless family traditions, a love of travel, a respect for all kinds of animals, and a strong sense of commitment to family. Most remembered Lorraine’s clever wit and storytelling ability. She was a keen observer, an interested and caring listener who remembered even the smallest details. Lorraine was the family member who everyone would turn to for birthday and anniversary dates, and we all couldn’t wait for the Annual Christmas Calendar! Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she always decorated the house as if all the adult kids were home, hoping they would all come to gather once again. She made the most fabulous batches of cookies to share with all! One of the most important things in her life was her gardening, and she took pride in her yard. Her patience and perseverance and a love for living things to grow a garden or a beautiful flower. It brought her peace and happiness.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends near and far. We will miss her carefree
“Don’t worry be Happy” frame of mind!
Here’s hoping that Lorraine is wearing her beautiful smile in heaven wearing her “best scarf” and even though she is gone she has left the legacy of her love and perseverance.
During this challenging time, a celebration of Lorraine’s life will be announced when it’s safe to gather again. So, when we gather, we may acknowledge and share both our joy in the gift that her life was to us, and the pain that her passing brings. In Sharing the joy and pain together, we lessen the pain and remember more clearly the joy. So, in her honor let’s all wear our “best scarf” to celebrate her, Lorraine…
Finally, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation to Animal Rescue would be greatly appreciated.
William Edward Figel, Sr.
William Edward Figel, Sr., known to his family and friends as Bill, passed away after a long and courageous battle on Sept. 24, 2020, at the age of 80, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Bill was born in Albany, New York, on Sept. 4, 1940, to George and Jessie Figel.
Bill’s love of life can be seen in the faces of his family and friends. They were the most important part of Bill’s life. He will be greatly missed by all those who have known him.
Bill was a veteran and a successful businessman. He served in the Air Force at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas. He moved his family back to Albany, where he was a successful business owner, then moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, and operated another successful business where he retired.
He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Figel; four children, Pamela Jean Figel-Baldwin (Greg) of Willow Spring, North Carolina, William Edward Figel Jr (Kim Aubin) of Punta Gorda; Timothy Figel (Janet Flood) of Albany, and Deborah Ann Figel-Hemphill (John) of Port Charlotte, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Barry (Myrlin); many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, George.
Memorial services for family are arranged by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home. On Monday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., condolences and remembrances can be expressed to the family at Deborah and John Hemphill’s home at 21464 Eldred Ave., Port Charlotte. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Albany area with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s honor to Tidewell Foundation, www.tidewellhospice.org.
Bonnie Jean Hultberg
Bonnie Jean Hultberg, 88, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Sept. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla.
Estrella A. Kaciur
Estrella A. Kaciur, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Dona Lee Ryan
Dona Lee Ryan slipped silently into God’s embrace while holding her loving husband’s hand at 6:57 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2020.
She was survived by son Destry Maynard and daughter Tenille Mead and her husband Jeffrey Mead as well as grandchildren Jonathon and Alyssa Mead, step son Sean Ryan and step daughter Misty Ryan.
Dona was born on Feb. 2, 1953 into a family that included her brother, Pete Dominey. While she may never have been rich in money, she was so with the love of and for her children, grandchildren and her husband, the compassionate and loving Eddy Ryan.
Dona raised her children in a house filled with love and laughter, attending every sporting event and dance recital and they never knew how little money there was, for no one was ever left wanting. There was always food on the table and love and laughter in the air.
Dona stood up for her children, even when they might have been in the wrong. She expressed her love through these acts and many others. Dona had her personal way of expressing her love of those around her, and while subtle at times, the love and compassion was always present.
She will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have met her, and most by a family that will never forget and always love her.
In lieu of flowers, Dona would ask that you always end each phone call with an “I love you”, because you never know when that will be the final words you hear spoken, so reach out to those around you and don’t let your love for them be silent, that is how best to honor the life of Dona Lee Ryan.
“Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgment but has passed from death to life.” – John 5:24
Jim (James Nathan) Sluzewski
Jim (James Nathan) Sluzewski, passed away on July 24, 2020; he was born on April 10, 1979, in Crown Point, Indiana. Jim shared his time between Denver, CO, and Punta Gorda. Preceded in death by his brother, Rick; maternal grandparents Grace and Leonard Richardson and paternal grandparents Cecelia and Dr. Richard Sluzewski; and aunt, Sharon Richardson. He is survived by his parents, Joyce and Rick (Dr. Richard) Sluzewski of Punta Gorda; aunts, uncles, and cousins in Indiana, Illinois, and Louisiana; and many friends in Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Southern California, Baha California, Mexico, and Connecticut.
Jim earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism and Technical Writing with a minor in Business Management from Metropolitan State University, Denver. In October 2019, he earned a certificate in Massage Therapy from Cortiva Institute, Pompano Beach, FL.
Jim was an accomplished practitioner of Brazilian Jujitsu having earned the rank of purple belt. He completed very successfully in multiple tournaments in Florida, Colorado and Las Vegas. In 2014, he won 1st place in the all Colorado championships. Jim enjoyed fishing, especially for sharks in Florida, Chicago Cubs baseball, and the sport of MMA fighting as a spectator. He loved to travel, live in and experience different places, customs, and foods, get to know people, and most importantly make friendships. He was a kind and helpful human being, loved hiking, animals, the natural beauty of our world, and experiencing something/anything new.
He is greatly missed by his Mom and Dad and the many great friends he had throughout his world. In keeping with his wishes, Jim was an organ donor.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a future date. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Jim, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
ENGLEWOOD
Edward F. Sofa
Edward F. Sofa, 91, of Englewood, Fla., formally of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., passed away on Aug., 31, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Vaver Sofa, Sister Stella Schatzel of Wilkes-Barre. Children Edward Sofa Jr. and partner April, Joseph and Nora Sofa and Linda von Spiegel. Grandson Joseph D. Sofa. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Stella Sofa, siblings Helen Wasick, Leo Sofa, Ann Tuli and Joseph Sofa Jr.
Celebration of life will be held at the discretion of the family.
NORTH PORT
Donald Wayne Hogue
Donald Wayne Hogue, 81, of North Port, Fla., died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at North Port Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.