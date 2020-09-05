CHARLOTTE
Drennon O. Judy
Drennon O. Judy, known to his friends as “DJ,” of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020, at the age of 95.
He was born on June 5, 1925, in Dyer, Tenn., and spent his childhood and teenage years there. In 1944, Drennon was called to honorably serve his country in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific Campaign during WWII where he was awarded the following medals/honors: Points Discharge, American Area, Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific (4 stars), Navy Unit Commendation, Purple Heart Medal and Philippine Liberation (2 stars).
After the Navy, Drennon worked for a chain of restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1947, he married the love of his life, his late wife Betty, and lived in Cottleville, Missouri, where he then worked for American Car & Foundry a couple of years. Drennon became self-employed for 35 years at the Judy Auto Garage in Cottleville. After retirement, he and his late wife Betty, moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, where he enjoyed volunteering at Tidewell Hospice, traveling, growing orchids and working with stained glass. Drennon adopted a perfect companion in March 2014, a little Chihuahua named King.
Survivors include his daughter, Victoria L. (Michael) Short of Lake Suzy, Fla.; his grandchildren, Rhonda Rubinstein and Rick Matteson; his great-grandchildren, Jordan, Josh, Jacob and David Rubinstein and Damion, Trenton and Cameron Matteson; his great-great-grandchildren Blake, Logan, Lucas, Landon, Lane, Brynley, Tatum and Ryker Rubinstein and Noah Matteson all of the St. Charles/St. Louis area; and his sister, Peggy Waltington of Sharon, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty L. Judy; his son, Drennon “Dale” Judy, Jr.; his parents, Jacob and Fannie Judy; and his brother, Jacob “JM” Judy, Jr.
Drennon’s life can be summarized by his faith in God, love for his family, service to his country and community, hard work and loads of fun with family and friends.
In accordance with Drennon’s wishes, there will not be a scheduled visitation. A graveside military service and burial will be held at the St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles, Missouri.
Memorial gifts may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952, in memory of Drennon Judy.
Leonard W. Kozoman
Leonard W. Kozoman, 81, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Aug. 30, 2020, in his residence.
Born in Joliet, Illinois, he was the son of the late Marko and Agnes (Smolich) Kozoman.
He was a member of San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Florida.
A graduate with a master’s degree from Northern Illinois University, Leonard retired from the Air Force Reserves and reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Carroll from Punta Gorda, nieces and nephews and many close friends. He was preceded in death by four brothers.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at San Antonio Catholic Church at a future date. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Joliet.
Memorial gifts may be sent to San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
Phyllis Jean Smith Oliver
Phyllis Jean Smith Oliver, of Punta Gorda, Florida, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Phyllis was born on April 7, 1928, in Ithaca, New York. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1945. Phyllis married her childhood sweetheart, Robert E. Oliver, of Ithaca in 1946. Phyllis and Bob moved to Punta Gorda in 1988. Married nearly 62 years, Robert preceded Phyllis to eternity in 2008.
Phyllis was a lifelong pianist, organist and musician. She was the drum major of Ithaca High School in her youth and she was the music director of First Baptist Church of Baldwinsville, New York, for 25 years. Upon retirement, she frequently participated in the music program at First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda. Phyllis was a dedicated volunteer and director of the Senior Citizens programs in Baldwinsville and was awarded the “Woman of the Year “for community service for the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce in 1968.
In addition, Phyllis was an avid tennis player, skier and boater with her family who will greatly miss her. Phyllis is survived by her three children, Sally Rice of Truro, Mass.; William Oliver of Chehalis, Wash.; and Nancy Wentling of Foxboro, Mass.; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was buried on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Royal Palm Memorial Gardens of Punta Gorda. A memorial service in celebration of Phyllis Oliver will be held at a later date.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Phyllis, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Richard William Ouimet
Richard William Ouimet, 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Arrangement by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Dr. Warren Worthley
Dr. Warren Worthley, PE,MfgE passed away on Sept. 1, 2020, at the age of 85. Warren was a Florida boy, born in Daytona Beach and was a beach bum until moving to Ohio at the age of 10. There, he lost his southern accent and learned to speak “Midwest.”
He earned his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering at Ohio University. After six months in the Army Corp of Engineers, he completed his master of science degree in mechanical engineering at Michigan State University. Later, he would complete his doctorate in engineering at University of Detroit.
He joined Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, Florida, working in the space program and helped with the rocket design that placed Alan Shepard in orbit. A fun job and great experience.
After leaving Pratt & Whitney, he became the Department Chair of Mechanical Engineering and Technology at Purdue University in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Warren served on the Board of Directors of the Society of Manufacturing Engineering (SME) during which he helped create the SME Education Foundation in 1979. He loved teaching and retired after 25 years at the age of 53, after serving six years as the Dean of the School of Engineering and Technology. He moved to Punta Gorda, coming back to Florida to fish.
Warren had played a banjo professionally up north and wanted to share his talent locally. He started teaching “Banjo Sing Along.” Some of his over 100 students decided that they would like to learn more and the Sunshine Strummers performing group was born. This group of seven banjo players and keyboard players performed throughout Southwest Florida, on seven cruise ships including the QE2 (twice), and three times for Disney Magic Music Days.
Not only did Warren play the banjo, but he also loved singing Barbershop Harmony music and was most proud to sing with the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys at the 2005 International Barbershop Competition in Salt Lake City, Utah. After leaving barbershop singing, he continued to sing in the church choir at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
After the Strummers ended, Warren began his internet business of selling discount outboard motor oil. After five years, he sold “Domo Online.”
Warren and wife Donna shared a love of cruising, spending hundreds of hours on the beautiful seas. Tahiti, Russia, all of the Caribbean islands, Rome, Greece, France, Alaska, Canada, Spain and some other islands were among their ports of call.
One of the most important aspects of Warren’s life was marrying Donna, his love for life. They were married 45 years. Warren leaves four outstanding, competent, capable, loving children: Susan Laubhan (David), Lauren Briggs (Christopher), Cyndy Freeze (Ron), and Michael (Christine). These children have brought great love and comfort over the years and especially in the last few months. He leaves five grandchildren: Alexandria Freeze-Brandon (Bryan), Aaron Freeze, Jared Worthley, Meredith Worthley and Joey Worthley who round out the love. He also leaves a sister, Carol Adams who he considered one of the most outstanding women he had known.
“Colon cancer won out, but I walked with God to a loved, peaceful, and grateful goodbye.”
Warren’s life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, Florida.
Donations in Warren’s memory can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or the Society of Manufacturing Engineering Education Foundation, 1000 Town Center, Suite 1910, Southfield, MI 48075.
Thomas Ernest Zinneman
Thomas Ernest Zinneman passed away at Fawcett Memorial Hospital on Aug. 29, 2020. Tom was born on Nov. 6, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, to Earl Zinneman and Evelyn Reynolds.
He moved to Illinois to pursue his education in 1962, where he met Ann G. Webber, who would become his wife. Ann and Tom married on Aug. 24, 1963, in Joliet, Illinois. They later moved to Maryland where Tom completed his masters of science in electrical engineering in 1969. Upon graduation, Tom accepted a position with Indiana University where he helped build the cyclotron particle accelerator at the university.
Tom and Ann had two children, Nancy and David. In 1975, the family moved to Joliet, where Tom took a job at Argonne National Laboratory. Tom enjoyed playing sports with his children, as well as playing basketball and softball on work or church teams. He was also a bowler and an active stamp collector.
In 1998, Tom and Ann retired to Punta Gorda, Florida. In addition to fishing, Tom became interested in bird watching and digital photography. He became a well-known photographer in the Port Charlotte area and was active with the local camera club and taught classes in digital photography at the local cultural center. He maintained a website (zinnysworld.com) with photographs of Florida wildlife as well as birds and wildlife from several trips he took. In 2015 he published a book with a collection of his photographs of Florida wildlife. He was a member of the Photographic Society of America and several of his photos won awards.
Tom spent many years caring for his wife, Ann, who suffered from kidney failure and was on dialysis from 2013 until her death in 2020. During this time Tom became interested in playing bridge and became an avid bridge player.
He is survived by his sister, Annette Bixler; daughter, Nancy Z. Read (John); and son, David E. Zinneman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl R. Zinneman and Evelyn M. Reynolds; and his wife of 57 years, Ann G. Zinneman, who passed away in June of this year.
Tom will be cremated and his remains interred at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida. Services will be scheduled at a later date. His memorial page is with Baldwin Brothers Cremation (www.baldwincremation.com) in Port Charlotte. His Facebook page and website will remain in tribute as well. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Audubon Society or to your local library.
ENGLEWOOD
Bernice Casey White
Bernice “Bernie” (Grondin) Casey White, 84, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020 in Englewood, Florida, after receiving many messages of love from her family across the country. Bernice was the only child of the late Allen J. Grondin and Mabel (Marcil) Grondin. She is predeceased by her first and second husbands, Paul A. Casey, Sr. and Robert J. (Bob) White. She was a lifelong Rhode Islander, graduating from Cranston High School East in 1954 and working in a successful career at New England Telephone and AT&T. In addition, she owned the Central Cafe in Warwick from 1978 to 1983, a bar frequented by local shell fishermen. All the while, Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother to a beautiful family. Winters brought her to Florida where she owned a home and had a close-knit community of friends.
She is survived by her three children, Jacqueline (Casey) Procopio and her husband Michael, (Ret. Deputy Chief, C.F.D.) Paul A. Casey, Jr. (Deputy Chief, C.F.D.) and his wife Mary Ellen and Kenneth R. (Kenny) Casey and his wife Jessica Sather. She is also survived by her two step-children, Robert White and Kimberly (White) Schauer. Additionally, Bernice is survived by nine grandchildren of whom she was perpetually proud: Erin, Alexandra, Emily, Jillian, Dante, Max, Nicholas, Arlo (Ahlo) and Megan; as well as two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Tristan.
The funeral and burial will be a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bernice’s name to the Tidewell Hospice Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
NORTH PORT
Ruby Lee Hirst Galehouse
February 26, 1947-August 31, 2020
“Ruby” formerly of Arlington, Va., passed away peacefully in her North Port, Fla., home surrounded by her family. Ruby was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Ruby’s unconditional love, sense of humor and presence will be missed tremendously by many. Ruby was preceded in death by; parents Herbert (Eleanor) Hirst, son William Jones, granddaughter Shannon Grimsley. Ruby is survived by her Husband, Brother Julian (Alma-Sue) Hirst and Sister Elizabeth Baker. Daughter’s Lorraine (Raymond) Renaud, Sandra Jones (Shea Wolf), Son James (Rebecca) Jones. Grandchildren; Dawn Grimsley, Sierra Jones, Thomas Joyce, Timothy Joyce. Great-grandchildren Marcus Platt Jr. and Kaliahna Joyce and many nieces/nephews. Private Memorial Service
In lieu of flowers please send donations In Memory of Ruby Galehouse to:
Tidewell Hospice
1144 Veronica St.
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Lorenzo “Larry” Gaudreau
Lorenzo “Larry” Gaudreau, 96, of North Port, Florida, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Larry was born Sept. 5, 1923, in Brunswick, Maine, to the late Cedea and Clarence Gaudreau. On Aug. 8, 1942, Larry was united in marriage to Rolande Elizabeth Pelletier. They shared 72 wonderful years together prior to her death in January, 2015. Larry was proud to have served his country during WWII as a member of the U.S. Navy. For many years, Larry and his family owned and operated Gaudreau’s Market and the Hamburg House Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. He also served as a Maine State Representative in the 102nd, 103rd and was serving in the 104th Maine Legislature when he joined the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department. Larry was the head and creator of the Licensing Division in that department and served as its director until his retirement in 1983. In retirement, Larry and Rolande enjoyed many wonderful years with family and friends at their cottage on Sebago Lake in Maine and at their new home at “La Casa” in North Port, Florida. They both enjoyed sharing their time and talents with the “La Casa” community. Larry loved fishing, boating, puzzles, lobster, martinis and watching the Boston Red Sox. In retirement, his greatest passions were oil painting and tennis. His art work is cherished and proudly displayed in the homes of family and friends. Larry was an avid tennis player who loved to share his passion with beginners. He will always be remembered for his kind and gentle manner, strong work ethic, frugality and his compassionate spirit. Larry will be deeply missed by his family and all those blessed to have known him.
Larry is survived by his loving family: daughters, Therese (William) Slattery of Port Charlotte, Diane (Robert) Kelly of Appleton, Wisconsin, Lorraine (John) Brennan of Windham, Maine, and son, Marc Gaudreau of North Port. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Kathleen (Jarrett) Moore, John Scott (Tricia) Brennan, Elizabeth (Collin) Fowler, Brian (Megan) Kelly, Matthew Kelly and Adam (Kari) Kelly; his nine great-grandchildren, Keegan, Aiden, Nolan, Emma, Abigail, Alexander, Mason, Elin and Cavin; and one great, great-grandson, Jamison Brennan. Larry is also survived by one brother-in-law, Robert Pelletier and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rolande; an infant son, Robert; his parents; and his siblings; Pete, Bob, Jerry, Isabelle and Jeanne. The family would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the caregivers at Lexington Manor, Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage in Port Charlotte and Tidewell Hospice for their compassionate care.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A committal service and internment with military honors by the U.S. Navy will be held in the spring of 2021 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, Maine, with Deacon John Brennan officiating.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ARCADIA
Deborah Lynn Miller
Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Miller, hailed as the “Miracle Girl from Moffitt Cancer Center” by one of her many dedicated specialists, Dr. Daniel Sullivan was blessed with her wings on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She courageously fought a 15-year battle with amyloidosis enduring stem cell transplants in 2005 and 2016 and daily dialysis treatments for the last four years.
Debbie was born in Gary, Indiana on May 14, 1952 and was the eldest daughter of Ralph and Janet Skomp of Hobart, Indiana and currently Arcadia, Florida. She graduated from Portage High School in 1970. And although she lived the majority of her life in Indiana, she also lived and traveled all over the country and to Europe. She had a competitive spirit and enjoyed her time playing softball, soccer, volleyball, corn hole and bowling with dear friends and family.
Debbie’s “Florida family” finally convinced her to relocate and in 2001 she made the move and spent her remaining years surrounded by her parents, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Debbie was a dedicated mother to Dan Sutton of Rotonda West, Florida; Lora (Donnie Markle) Sutton of Navarre, Florida and Lisa (Matt Kiel) Facciuto of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was a proud grandmother to Drew Facciuto, Emily Markle, Alyssa Sutton, Danielle Sutton and great grandmother to Grayson and Anthony Facciuto. Debbie was also a “bonus mom” to Christopher and Jeffrey Miller and a “bonus grandmother” to Alexandria and Adrianna Kiel. Although her first “pet loves” were loppy-eared rabbits, which were house trained and frolicked outdoors on a leash, these last few years she became a dedicated “dog mom” to her loyal companion, Oliver, with whom her family will now share joint custody.
Debbie is also survived by her three sisters, who lovingly dubbed themselves the “twisted sisters,” Kathie Howell of Englewood, Florida, Susan (Dwayne) Najar, of Rotonda West, Florida and Amy Trull of Englewood, Florida. Everyone who met them knew they had a fierce bond and were always up for an adventure…whether it be merely a road trip to visit family or a week of camping to enjoy their favorite music.
Debbie leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins for whom she planned countless baby and wedding showers, birthday and graduation parties. She will be thoughtfully remembered as “crafty Debbie.” She was the creative talent of the family and we will celebrate every holiday treasuring her years of lovingly crafted decorations.
A small gathering with immediate family was held in Debbie’s honor. We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who helped to lift Debbie’s spirit throughout her illness including long-time friend Cherri Bonner of Sebastian, Florida, and her team at the Fresenius Kidney Care of Port Charlotte, Florida.
