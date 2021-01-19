Patricia Gaugler
Patricia Gaugler, age 80, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021.
A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow.
Entombment will be private at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.
Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements.
A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.