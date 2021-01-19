Gaugler

Gaugler

Patricia Gaugler

Patricia Gaugler, age 80, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021.

A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow.

Entombment will be private at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.

Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements.

A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Load entries