Patricia Grace Sutherland
March 19, 1924-June 29, 2021
Patricia “Pat” Grace Morrison Sutherland passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the age of 97. Pat was born to Alice Mae Gordon Morrison and James A. Morrison in Mataroa, New Zealand on March 19, 1924. The youngest of 5, she grew up on the family farm. She attended Mataroa Primary School and then Wanganui Girls College. After meeting her husband, William “Bill” Sutherland and having four children, the family decided to leave New Zealand and start a new life in America. So in 1962, they boarded a ship headed for California. Then, they traveled across the country to settle in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Pat was known for her contagious smile, her sassy spirit, and her hospitality. She always made everyone feel welcome. She was gracious, kind, and giving. She always had a sparkle in her bright blue eyes. She loved her family, her friends, and her Catholic faith. She was always up for an adventure. She loved to travel to many places all over the world. She loved to garden, sew, and took up golfing later in life. She would golf 3 times a week well into her late 80s.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Sutherland, her son, George Sutherland, and her stepdaughter, Dinah Sutherland Keats. She is survived by her children; Bob (Michelle) Sutherland, Johanna (Arthur) Wilcoxon, and Mere Jane (Brian) Krohn, her stepson, Julian (Ann) Sutherland as well as all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on July 3, 2021 at 10:30 am at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, Florida. Funeral Service will be held on July 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, Florida.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories, condolences on the online guestbook and join the livestream of Pat’s service.
