Patricia Mary O’Rawe
Patricia Mary O’Rawe, 86, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at home. Patricia was born June 28, 1934 in New York, New York to the late Patrick James and Mary P. (Conefrey) McConville.
She was a retired Registered Nurse. Patricia and her husband Hugh moved to Punta Gorda in 2013 from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. She was an active and passionate member of the Charlotte County Chorale. She was a member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Survived by her loving family, her husband of 64 years, Hugh O’Rawe of Punta Gorda; a daughter, Patricia M. Yankowskas-Ergas of Manchester, New Hampshire; two sons, Hugh O’Rawe, III of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and Michael P. O’Rawe of Punta Gorda; a sister, Eileen F. Anders of E. Northport, New York; and a brother, John P. McConville of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at San Antonio Catholic Church.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
